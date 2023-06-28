A new exhibit at Moody Mansion tells the stories of the three women who lived at 2618 Broadway during the early decades of the 1900s: Libbie Rice Shearn Moody and her daughters, Mary and Libbie.
The Moody family moved into the home shortly after the Great Storm of Sept. 8, 1900, and Mary and Libbie grew up there along with brothers Shearn and William III.
Mary and Libbie came of age during a time when the roles of women were changing. Women could not vote, hold elective office or serve on juries. A woman’s place was fundamentally “in the home.”
Even as they grew older, despite their wealth, Mary and Libbie could not secure a credit card of their own until 1974. But guided by their mother’s example, each forged a unique path that sometimes conformed to and sometimes challenged the boundaries set for women.
In addition to her social obligations as the wife of wealthy entrepreneur W.L. Moody Jr., Libbie Moody raised four children and managed the household. She insisted her children were well-educated. William III and Shearn went to boarding school; Mary was home-schooled, and Libbie graduated from Ball High School.
Reading was encouraged, with bookshelves built low, within a child’s reach.
The children ate at the dining room table with their parents, despite the custom of separate dining spaces for children back then.
The elder Libbie Moody was an avid photographer, documenting her family’s daily lives. Those photographs make up a portion of the family papers now at the Rosenberg Library.
Mary was the eldest child, a lifelong Galvestonian and woman ahead of her time. She was a genealogist and preservationist before those words were popular. She was a collector, traveler, philanthropist and businesswoman.
When her father died in 1954, Mary took charge of 50 family companies and the development of the modern-day Moody Foundation. In order to continue her own philanthropy in the family’s home state of Virginia as well as Texas, she established her own foundation, The Mary Moody Northen Endowment, in 1962.
Mary preserved the family and business papers that are now in the care of Rosenberg Library and will become publicly accessible for research in a few years.
Libbie was the youngest child. She and her husband, Clark Thompson, made their home in Washington, D.C., where he served in Congress for two decades. Libbie and Clark were partners in serving the people of the Ninth Congressional District. She worked on campaigns and legislative initiatives as well as serving as a respected hostess of countless social events.
Ever a proud Texan, Libbie raised the Texas flag every morning over her D.C. home on “Embassy Row” along Massachusetts Avenue.
Libbie, Mary and Libbie were women of their times and women ahead of their times. Each set a path for herself through long and well-lived lives.
We invite you to visit Moody Mansion and learn more about the story of the women who called 2618 Broadway home, long before it became known as Moody Mansion.
Betty Massey lives in Galveston and has served as the executive director of the Mary Moody Northen Endowment for 23 years.
