I have long wondered what motivates Democrats and “never-Trumpers” to their shrill denunciations of Trump. Are they so much better than the rest of us they can see someone’s motivations?
Which is why Dolph Tillotson’s guest column (“Trump’s ‘24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems,” The Daily News, Dec. 16, 2022) was such an interesting example of what is wrong in American politics today — we judge motivations, not actions. When tempted to judge someone’s motivations, Jesus said “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you.”
Years ago, in his song “Where Do You Go to My Lovely,” Peter Sarstedt mused about the thoughts of a woman he knew. After reviewing her actions, he concluded his song: “I know the thoughts that surround you/‘Cause I can look inside your head.”
When we consider that neither Tillotson nor any other never-Trumper can see into Trump’s head, what was he and the other “never-Trumpers” thinking when they voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and presumably for Joe Biden in 2020?
If you do not have fixed moral standards, you might pick the odious Clinton rather than the lying narcissistic bigot Donald Trump. Yet these adjectives eerily describe Clinton’s character as well. Mr. Tillotson might just as well use the current epithet that Trump is an election denier.
Ah ha! It seems in November 2016, Clinton exhibited the same pathological behavior if “never-Trumpers” are to be believed. She denied she had lost the election.
Indeed, Tillotson called Clinton a “truly terrible” candidate who, while Tillotson does not mention it, has shrunk into a husk of a moral being with her recent pronouncement that to oppose abortion as birth control is to support rape and violence against women.
This odious comment sums up the person Tillotson supported.
What were Trump’s comments that so excited Tillotson and other “never-Trumpers” who claimed to support “Republican party principles,” while voting for a Democrat in 2016 and 2020?
Was it mean tweets or saying Mexico was not sending its best to America illegally?
By the standards that Jesus set for us, Tillotson supported one evil over what he claims was another. If Trump and Clinton were each so bad, why vote for either? Politics is about a choice, but you also can choose not to vote, and hold on to our moral and political values.
The moral preening of the Democrats and never-Trumpers has saved us from the evils of the president, who never called his opponents semi-fascists and completed all his sentences intelligibly.
Tillotson decided, as did too many others, that we needed to have the “new normal” of high inflation and an overrun border of President Biden and the Democrats. Thank you for your well-considered decision and so much for your moral standards.
