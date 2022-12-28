I have long wondered what motivates Democrats and “never-Trumpers” to their shrill denunciations of Trump. Are they so much better than the rest of us they can see someone’s motivations?

Which is why Dolph Tillotson’s guest column (“Trump’s ‘24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems,” The Daily News, Dec. 16, 2022) was such an interesting example of what is wrong in American politics today — we judge motivations, not actions. When tempted to judge someone’s motivations, Jesus said “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you.”

Joseph Pelto lives in Texas City.

