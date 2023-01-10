I want to share news about Moody Early Childhood Center and say a loud and clear thank you to Galveston for this community’s support of the work being done at the center.

On Dec. 1, the center learned it had achieved a long-standing goal: Texas Rising Star 4-Star certification. The Texas Rising Star program recognizes outstanding early learning centers based on a rating system that evaluates staff qualifications and training; teacher-student interaction; the indoor and outdoor learning environment; and campus administration. The center is one of only two Galveston Island early education centers that hold this highest certification.

Betty Massey works for The Mary Moody Northen Endowment and as a volunteer serves as president of the board of directors of Moody Early Childhood Center.

