I want to share news about Moody Early Childhood Center and say a loud and clear thank you to Galveston for this community’s support of the work being done at the center.
On Dec. 1, the center learned it had achieved a long-standing goal: Texas Rising Star 4-Star certification. The Texas Rising Star program recognizes outstanding early learning centers based on a rating system that evaluates staff qualifications and training; teacher-student interaction; the indoor and outdoor learning environment; and campus administration. The center is one of only two Galveston Island early education centers that hold this highest certification.
The center is the only early education center in Galveston County accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, a distinction it achieved in early 2021.
At the same time, the center learned of the Rising Star certification, it was awarded a highly competitive federal grant that will allow the center to expand its infant and toddler program by 24 students over the course of the next several months.
The center has never wavered from its founding commitment that at least 60 percent of students enrolled in those programs will be part of lower income island families. And the center will not budge from that position as we expand.
To be clear, every family pays something toward its infant or toddler student’s tuition at the center based on household income. The center supplements a family’s reduced tuition payment through the federal Child Care Subsidy program and privately funded scholarships. To be equally clear, no child is turned away from enrolling in the center because of family financial circumstances.
As the center expands its program for infants and toddlers, please encourage parents within your circle of friends and family to contact the center about enrolling their young children. Please contact Irazema at 409-761-6931 or via email at Irazema@moodychildhoodcenter.org.
The center remains ever so grateful to its philanthropic partners, led by The Moody Foundation. The trustees, directors and staff of the island’s foundations have evidenced a deep understanding of the critical importance of the first five years of a child’s development in setting the trajectory of that child’s life.
We are thankful for the community agencies and organizations that partner with the center to provide services, resources and opportunities for our students and their families. We appreciate our partnership with the Galveston Independent School District; we have worked hard to earn and sustain the confidence and trust the district has evidenced in our work for the past seven years.
Moody Early Childhood Center, our philanthropic and community partners, and GISD are making certain that no matter the circumstances of birth, every Galveston child has access to the center’s nationally accredited, state credentialed and Texas Education Agency recognized early education program. Together, we give every Galveston child the opportunity to soar!
Betty Massey works for The Mary Moody Northen Endowment and as a volunteer serves as president of the board of directors of Moody Early Childhood Center.
