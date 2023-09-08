From the beginning, the board of directors and staff of Moody Early Childhood Center recognized that in order to live up to the promise of providing excellent early childhood education for the children of Galveston Island, we needed to engage our community. This was not going to be a “go it alone” undertaking.

One of our first partners was the Galveston Independent School District. Among the fundamental ideas anchoring the center was the creation of a continuum of education that delivered island 5-year-olds to the doors of their kindergarten classrooms ready for success. One hundred percent of the center’s 2023 pre-K4 graduating class was assessed as ready for that next step.

Betty Massey is president of the Board of Directors of Moody Early Childhood Center.

