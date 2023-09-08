From the beginning, the board of directors and staff of Moody Early Childhood Center recognized that in order to live up to the promise of providing excellent early childhood education for the children of Galveston Island, we needed to engage our community. This was not going to be a “go it alone” undertaking.
One of our first partners was the Galveston Independent School District. Among the fundamental ideas anchoring the center was the creation of a continuum of education that delivered island 5-year-olds to the doors of their kindergarten classrooms ready for success. One hundred percent of the center’s 2023 pre-K4 graduating class was assessed as ready for that next step.
Under the leadership of two of the district school board presidents and four superintendents, the center and the district are entering the eighth school year of this partnership with a five-year extension agreement just executed.
An absolutely driving force first partner and one that has steadfastly supported the center since early 2016 is The Moody Foundation. The trustees and staff understand the critical importance of the first five years in a child’s development.
They have invested time, energy, expertise and funds to make certain Galveston children have access to the high-quality early education programs offered at the center’s nationally accredited, Texas Education Agency recognized and Texas Rising Star Four Star campus.
The trajectories of scores of children’s lives have been optimized thanks to the vision and commitment of The Moody Foundation.
Galveston’s philanthropic community has joined The Moody Foundation with its own investments in the center, funding scholarships, capital purchases and operations. In May 2016, Galveston United Way made an early commitment to support the family engagement work at the center with money from a long-held savings account.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Physical and Occupational Therapy Department was another early partner, with student interns developing and installing a Motor Sensory Lab and then training our classroom staff to work with students in the lab. Several of the medical branch students are conducting their capstone projects at the center.
Galveston Diaper Bank was another early partner, providing diapers and sanitary supplies for our littlest learners. Those supplies are kept in Erin’s House, formerly a gym equipment storage room, that First Presbyterian Church’s Outreach Fund helped center volunteers turn into a resource room for our families.
In 2021, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market planted its first Victory Garden at the center. It continues to teach our students about raising vegetables and our families about good nutrition. Teen Health opened a pediatric clinic on campus in 2019 and WIC moved its Galveston office to the center in 2022.
The list of partners is too long to include in this guest column. Each partner offers a unique set of resources to support the center’s mission “To give every Galveston child the opportunity to soar!”
The students, families, staff and board of the center are grateful for our partners.
The Galveston community’s commitment and support are ensuring that the center and its students and their families are not “going it alone.”
Betty Massey is president of the Board of Directors of Moody Early Childhood Center.
