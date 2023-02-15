As a longtime civil rights activist, I would be totally remiss if I sat back and said nothing and allowed the cold-blooded murder of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old unarmed African American, committed by five Black police officers to go unchallenged.
I must highlight today’s radicalized Republican Party’s attempt to push forward a false narrative that the fact Nichols was a Black man murdered by five Black police officers, who obviously learned how to hide their gross negligence behind “qualified immunity,” proves systemic racism does not exist in any of the nation’s 1,800 police departments. That is completely absurd, to say the least.
Hypothetically speaking: If Nichols had been a white man, those five Black police officers would have never dragged him from his car on a bogus traffic stop, shouting 71 conflicting commands for him to comply with while simultaneously beating him to death on a public street in Memphis, Tennessee.
No hyperbole: I can assure you that Nichols’ senseless murder was racially motivated, even though the five perpetrators who killed him were Black.
As a former police officer, badge number 317, I have the credibility in law enforcement to render a professional opinion on the toxic culture of law enforcement that has mostly been left undisturbed for over 400 years.
It’s a culture deeply rooted in white supremacy. It’s a culture that believes “Black lives don’t matter.” It’s a culture that believes absolute racial equality is a direct threat to absolute white supremacy in this country.
While I support both diversity and African American leadership in law enforcement, I am also a realist who knows that all across the great mosaic of the Black community, there exists a few Black law enforcement officers who are guilty of doing violent and outrageous things to Black people. Simply put: “There’s no difference between a black snake and a white snake; they both bite.”
Sadly, Nichols’ name will be forever attached to the list of Black lives who were senselessly killed by police officers on bogus traffic stops or while asleep or in police custody.
More than 1,000 people are killed by police officers every year in the United States, and African Americans are three times more likely to be killed than white people. However, “We the people” can take positive steps in making reforms to combat police violence and systemic racism within law enforcement.
The first step to redefining public safety that recognizes the humanity and dignity of all U.S. citizens is the total elimination of the infamous doctrine of qualified immunity and for Congress to finally eliminate the “Jim Crow filibuster clause.” And more importantly, it’s time for Congress to pass the “George Floyd Act” with all deliberate speed.
I wish everybody a happy Black History Month celebration while it still remains legal. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is hell-bent on making Black history illegal nationwide because he thinks that it makes fragile white students uncomfortable to learn the truth about the evils of slavery and Jim Crow segregation in this country.
Tarris Woods is founder and president of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and former Galveston City Councilman for District 1.
