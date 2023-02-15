As a longtime civil rights activist, I would be totally remiss if I sat back and said nothing and allowed the cold-blooded murder of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old unarmed African American, committed by five Black police officers to go unchallenged.

I must highlight today’s radicalized Republican Party’s attempt to push forward a false narrative that the fact Nichols was a Black man murdered by five Black police officers, who obviously learned how to hide their gross negligence behind “qualified immunity,” proves systemic racism does not exist in any of the nation’s 1,800 police departments. That is completely absurd, to say the least.

Tarris Woods is founder and president of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and former Galveston City Councilman for District 1.

