Dickinson ISD voters on May 6 will consider a $120 million bond package that would fund the construction of an education complex for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and a career and technical education building at Dickinson High School as well as provide for additional safety and security improvements throughout the district.
By voting for Bond 2023, you are not only helping our students’ and our community’s future but creating a positive environment for students to learn in real-world applications.
This bond will create a new career and technical education center at the high school, which will help enable our students to learn the necessary skills and trades for their future. Too many students are unprepared for success after high school and struggle to find employment.
Many of our students are not college bound and need the skills to prepare them for the job market.
Career and technical education programs are built to ensure education options are available today to prepare students for the local job market after high school and or further prepare them for a community college or trade school.
Many will graduate high school with certifications that will transfer immediately to employment opportunities.
The Facility Task Force, ranging from school district employees, students, parents, grandparents and local community leaders, considered many options but chose to remain focused on the greatest needs to accommodate the growth and not raise the tax rate.
Many think we need another high school; however, a second high school was not an option because of costs that far exceed the district’s bonding capacity. Therefore, it was not recommended by the task force to the school board.
The districts has had a great track record of constructing new school buildings. In fact, the ninth-grade center was built utilizing funds that were left from excellent cost management from prior bonds.
Dickinson ISD voters have overwhelmingly supported the several past bond elections. I firmly agree that high-quality school facilities and programs have a positive impact on every resident in the community, even if you do not have school-age children.
As you drive around the district boundaries, you will see many new subdivisions are currently under construction with others being considered. The problem is not going away, and we should act now.
I agree that this is a much-needed bond and even better that it does not increase our taxes in a time when everything else in our world has increased.
Even though Texas Law requires all school bond propositions to include language on the ballot that reads “this is a property tax increase,” it is not.
Vote for DISD Bond 2023.
James Menotti is co-chairman of the Make More Room for Our Kids PAC and a Gator Class of 1981 graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.