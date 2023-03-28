There are those of us who have been following the controversies in the Settlement Community. There was an article featuring Charlesa Gary, president of the African American Historic Preservation Committee. In a photograph, Gary was holding the 1965 yearbook.
Ironically, that was the year 75 percent of the “Negro” student body of the La Marque Independent School District walked out of school as we protested for equality. It was one of the largest student school walkouts in Galveston County.
In 1963, the students of Central High School in Galveston walked out. However, unlike Central, there is nothing left of Lincoln High School. In fact, every other Black school in segregated times in Galveston County, except for Lincoln High, has something to show that they existed on those segregated pieces of property.
Booker T. Washington has a historical marker, thanks to the Booker T. Exes Organization. Now that the Lincoln Auditorium has been demolished, we have absolutely nothing left except our Lincoln Spirit, which will never die. “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”
I was there on Aug. 3 when the demolition began. The Texas City Fire Marshall was there also. I had no idea that the Historical Committee had not been informed. Adding insult to injury was the fact, as reported, that Vera Bell-Gary had been told that she had until Aug. 8 to respond to city code enforcers.
One year after the roof was repaired, Alfred “Fats” Gary and his brother, Jewell Gary, donated new drapery and reupholstered seats in the auditorium.
Do these actions sound like people who do not care about their property?
Many others, over a period of time, have donated time, energy and money to the preservation of our history. We also have some people who have never cared about the history. What I know is that they are entitled to their thoughts and opinions as well.
Do you know the main Lincoln High School building was demolished after La Marque Independent School District was forced to integrate? That building did not burn down; Woodland Elementary burned, not Lincoln. This report has often been given as “fact.” That is very wrong.
All of our structures are now gone. We have seen the actions of our leaders as our history continues to be eradicated.
However, please know that structures are gone — brick, wood and mortar — but the spirit that strengthened us in the ’50s and ’60s to fight for justice and fair treatment still lives within us today. Soar Eagles, soar!
The Rev. James E. Daniels is founder and chairman of the Eagles’ Nest Community Organization and co-chairman of the West End Ministers and Leaders Alliance.
