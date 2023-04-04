Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick believes students should be protected from instructors that have ideas different from his ideology.

His bill to eliminate tenure for all college faculty is a good example. Tenure evolved as a way to protect the academic freedom of instructors to share their research and ideas that might not be popular. They are free to explore their subject without political interference.

Joseph A. Willis lives in Galveston.

Charles Douglas

Carlos Ponce

"taking away tenure"????? The Bill (Texas Senate Bill 18) does not affect any currently tenured professor. It only affects granting FUTURE tenure. You cannot take away what they never had.

From Texas Senate Bill 18:

"(b) An institution of higher education may not grant an employee of the institution tenure or any type of permanent employment status.

(c) Subsection (b) does not apply to a faculty member or other employee of the institution of higher education who is employed by or under contract for employment with the institution on September 1, 2023, and who was awarded tenure or any type of permanent employment status by the institution before September 1, 2023, provided that the person remains continuously employed or continuously under a contract of employment beginning September 1, 2023."

Willis, why don't you try reading the bill before posting?

