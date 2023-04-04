Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick believes students should be protected from instructors that have ideas different from his ideology.
His bill to eliminate tenure for all college faculty is a good example. Tenure evolved as a way to protect the academic freedom of instructors to share their research and ideas that might not be popular. They are free to explore their subject without political interference.
Tenured professors can still be fired for cause, after a hearing. Their freedom is not absolute.
Patrick’s motive is to silence teachers with whom he disagrees. It is not a question of instructor integrity, knowledge or skill in teaching students. The ability to communicate information is not the issue.
The sole criterion for judgment of these teachers is if they agree with his political philosophy.
Knowledge is built on the conflict of ideas. Banning books and controlling teacher speech is the opposite of freedom of speech. A healthy debate on the issues of the day is the essence of freedom.
Our evaluation of instructors should not be based on their political beliefs. Patrick thinks instructors pour beliefs like water in a glass and students leave the classroom filled with the ideas presented through the instructor’s bias. The analogy is incorrect.
Students are much more likely to reject a professor’s ideas. Why? Because they are students.
Young people bring their own beliefs and values to the class.
In my 46 years in high school and college classrooms, I can testify that students are way too smart to fall for such obvious attempts to influence them to believe a particular thing. Their values and beliefs have been built through their interactions with parents, clergy, other students, work experiences, their social groups and the wider culture.
The idea that an instructor’s perspective on a particular issue would influence a student significantly is silly. The more likely scenario is that students will reject the teacher’s influence. Students are more than capable of evaluating and rejecting the political thoughts to which they are introduced.
Patrick has said many times that he believes in freedom of speech. Patrick believes that someone that has a different belief system than his own should have their employment endangered as the price for doing a particular research project or holding unpopular political beliefs and expressing those ideas in a public forum.
The justification for taking away tenure is that those studying at colleges and universities might develop ideas that the lieutenant governor might reject.
Contact your legislators to reject his definition of freedom.
(2) comments
[thumbdown][thumbdown]
"taking away tenure"????? The Bill (Texas Senate Bill 18) does not affect any currently tenured professor. It only affects granting FUTURE tenure. You cannot take away what they never had.
From Texas Senate Bill 18:
"(b) An institution of higher education may not grant an employee of the institution tenure or any type of permanent employment status.
(c) Subsection (b) does not apply to a faculty member or other employee of the institution of higher education who is employed by or under contract for employment with the institution on September 1, 2023, and who was awarded tenure or any type of permanent employment status by the institution before September 1, 2023, provided that the person remains continuously employed or continuously under a contract of employment beginning September 1, 2023."
Willis, why don't you try reading the bill before posting?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.