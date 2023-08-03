For those of you who know me, you can understand how I was biting my tongue to keep from responding personally during the recent avalanche of negative media coverage.
I chose to wait, however, for the conclusion of a thorough investigation into the attempted hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy and the controversy surrounding Dr. Joy Alonzo.
You can read the report for yourself and view the evidence that supports the investigation’s narrative. It isn’t always pretty, but it helps explain what really happened. We surely learned of some bad decision-making to which almost no one was privy at the time.
Regarding the events in McElroy’s hiring process, it is difficult to recognize the alma mater I dearly love and to which I owe so much. Texas A&M University is far better than this!
A few, however, forgot our Core Values.
It is time to come together, put our house back in order, and vow to never let this happen again. We all must rededicate ourselves to the Aggie values that define us and bind us.
To begin with, I want to apologize publicly to McElroy and fervently hope we can eventually heal with our mutual love for Texas A&M.
The report also corrects the false narrative that I ordered an investigation into Alonzo and am not a champion of academic freedom because I took one brief, non-threatening phone call from the lieutenant governor.
The truth is, the university put her on paid leave while it investigated with no initiation or interference from me. Further, Alonzo says she has no issue with how the university handled her case.
Bottom line, Texas A&M investigated when the University of Texas Medical Branch, where Alonzo was appearing as a guest lecturer, issued a public statement censuring Alonzo without providing any evidence, it turned out, and unfortunately still hasn’t retracted that censure.
What else would you have the university do but check it out?
As for academic freedom, faculty members across the state were terrified this spring that the Legislature would follow up on calls to eliminate tenure, the bedrock of academic freedom. Instead, today the tenure policy of Texas A&M is codified in state law because we persuaded state officials our policy works both for academic freedom and accountability.
Finally, it has been suggested to me in the media that I let calls from state officials go to voicemail.
I assume that silly suggestion was meant as a clever turn of a phrase, but I always found when you stop taking people’s calls, then they cease answering yours.
And that would be bad for the alma mater I love so much — especially after the last legislative session was the best we ever had.
John Sharp is chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stuart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.