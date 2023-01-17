As partisan attacks increase around our schools, the end result is learning loss for our students.
It happens in many ways:
• Teacher confusion about where they stand with their districts. What are the curriculum demands? As the various forces vie for control of the schools, teachers have no idea what learning they are expected to teach. They stay confused about the standards and curriculum for students. How should teachers use their material to avoid indoctrinating students?
Liberals and conservatives are pulling in opposite directions on these issues, leaving the students and teachers stuck in the middle.
• Students are confused about the standards. How is their performance being evaluated? What material is acceptable for study and for evaluation? Student confusion breeds a lack of attention and a terrible environment for students to learn effectively. This environment does not produce effective learning. What are the standards that they must reach for in their classes?
• Teachers are leaving the field at an alarming rate. The Florida Education Association reports 10,771 vacancies, with 6,006 for teachers and with 4,765 for support staff. The association puts it this way — “These vacancies are a direct reflection of the chaos in our schools.” Staffing has become increasingly difficult as teachers decide to leave the chaos behind. They leave the profession in frustration. These are experienced, veteran instructors.
Nationwide, estimates reach 36,500 teacher vacancies. In addition, 163,500 teachers are either not fully certified or not certified in the subject they are teaching.
• Instructional and performance expectations continue to be moved throughout the school year. Teachers are not sure what behavior is expected in the classroom, so they play it safe. These bills are focused on teachers not discussing gay issues or racial issues. The next step is have monitors in the classroom to audit teacher speech.
This kind of micro-management of teacher speech is chilling on teacher creativity. The impact of all the uncertainty and confusion introduced into the schools is lost learning.
This political chaos is increasing that loss of learning. The answer is simple. Our political leadership needs to stop trying to use the schools to indoctrinate students into their political ideology. Lindsay Marshall, a former teacher, now a history professor at the University of Oklahoma described the impact this way.
“When politics get infused into the classroom, it breaks down the relationship between teachers, students and parents.”
Let’s get back to teaching students to think for themselves.
