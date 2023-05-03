“Have you murdered and also inherited?” 1 Kings 21:19
The Galveston County Coalition for Justice believes that after this country spent 246 years trying to transform African Americans into real estate property and another 158 years of institutionalized apartheid and systemic racism, descendants of African slaves have earned the right to reparations.
The battle cry for reparations has been echoed across the American landscape since the end of the Civil War. The following is an incomplete list of reparations demands and payments by the federal government and other institutions.
On Jan. 16, 1865, Gen. William T. Sherman issued Special Order No. 15 which allocated 40 acres of land to each black family as reparations for slavery. However, President Andrew Johnson reversed Sherman’s order and gave the land back to former slave owners who had previously declared war on the United States.
In 1894, several African-American organizations lobbied Congress to provide pensions for former slaves and their children. The bill would have granted all ex-slaves a monthly pension ranging from $4 to $15. The pension movement died in congressional committees.
On April 3, 1948, President Truman signed the Marshall Plan Act. This act forced Germany to pay Jewish survivors and their descendants reparations for the Holocaust. By 2020, the German government had paid over $70 billion to people who suffered from the Holocaust.
In 1969, James Forman proclaimed a “Black Manifesto” that demanded $500 million from American churches and Jewish synagogues for their endorsements of African-American slavery before the Civil War. The plan was rejected by the majority of churches and Jewish synagogues.
In 1980, The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the federal government to pay the Sioux Indian tribes $122 million to compensate for the illegal taking of their tribal land.
On Aug.10, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed The Civil Liberties Act, which gave $1.25 billion to Japanese Americans for unlawful imprisonment during World War II. This is the only federal reparations bill signed into law to date.
In April 1989, U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr. drafted House Resolution 39 calling for the establishment of a congressional commission to study the impact of slavery, “Jim Crow‘s segregation and discrimination had on African-American descendants.” The bill has been stalled in Congress for 34 years.
In 2014, Ta-Nehisi Coates in his Atlantic article “The Case for Reparations” said in part: “What I’m talking about is more than recompense for past injustice — than a handout, than a payoff, than hush money or a bribe. What I’m talking about is a national reckoning that would lead to a spiritual renewal.”
Given the lingering legacy of slavery on the racial wealth gap and the monetary value that was placed on African-American slaves and the fact that other groups have received reparations, there’s overwhelming evidence that the descendants of African slaves deserve reparations.
For the moral crimes of human commoditization, plantation capitalism and Jim Crow kleptocracy, it’s time for this nation to atone for its sins with financial reparations for African-Americans.
Tarris Woods is president and founder of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and former Galveston City Councilman in District 1.
