Beginning with the whirlwind of morning hospital rounds and surgery, medical residents face daily routines jam-packed with patient consults, reviewing lab and imaging results, admission, discharge orders and outpatient clinic duties.
They make notes, listen to patients and lectures, answer questions and solve problems — all with the eye to becoming the best doctors they can.
Once they have completed medical school, young doctors go on to a grueling but essential residency and fellowship that prepares them for their chosen specialty.
In addition to their usual training, residents have been on the frontlines of the pandemic. During the pandemic, resident teams spanning all specialties joined forces to address the ever-increasing demand for care.
These residents and fellows delivered selfless, vital and life-saving care to these patients for which we all owe a debt of gratitude.
These young men and women have made many sacrifices to pursue their dreams of becoming physicians to help others.
The path to becoming a physician begins with excelling in college. After completing four years of college comes four more years of extremely rigorous training in medical school.
During the senior year of medical school, the students apply for residency training, a highly competitive process. It is during the rigorous residency training that these newly graduated doctors learn to become physicians.
The average first year resident has $200,000 in debt from medical school and will commonly work 80 hours a week. Residency training lasts from three to seven years depending on the specialty.
Residents must not only continue to study and learn their specialty knowledge requirements, but also participate in critical decision making for many very ill patients. This combination of demands, results in a very stressful work environment.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Resident and Fellow Appreciation Week is an opportunity for our community to express gratitude to medical branch residents who help care for you in our hospitals and clinics.
The presence of residents in training hospitals has been correlated with better health outcomes for seriously ill patients.
Medical branch training programs continue to grow with more than 700 residents and fellows, and over 60 medical and surgical training programs, located throughout our four campuses.
If you visit our clinics or hospitals, you will likely encounter a resident or fellow. Please remember their hard work and dedication to helping you have the best health outcome possible.
We set aside this week each year to recognize their important contributions and dedication to the healing profession, now and in the future. The Graduate Medical Education program has scheduled activities throughout this week to express our gratitude.
Galveston business leaders have generously assisted us in honoring our residents and fellows.
If you encounter a resident or fellow this week, please offer thanks for the good work they do.
Dr. Thomas A. Blackwell is the associate dean for Graduate Medical Education and a professor of General Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
