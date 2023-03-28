When Mary Elizabeth Moody Northen died in August 1986 at the age of 94, newspapers were filled with articles, guest columns and editorials recognizing her many gifts to Galveston. The gratitude was well-deserved.
Her accomplishments were remarkable for any time and place, but for a woman born in the 1890s, educated in small private girls’ schools and at home, Northen led an amazing life and left an extraordinary legacy.
Poring through those clippings, I was impressed by Northen’s vision, commitment and respect for things of the past. She was a preservationist before that word became a commonplace part of our vocabulary.
From historic buildings to old sailing ships, from old medicine bottles to literally the dried-out needles from the last Christmas tree her husband cut for her, Mary Moody Northen preserved things. When her grandfather’s house was torn down, she saved the bricks and other architectural elements.
Not only did she save things, she curated them, identifying the provenance, the what, the why and the who of whatever she was saving. She meticulously recorded details in pencil so no ink could run and ruin the artifacts she was saving for future generations.
In her role as chair of The Moody Foundation and founder of her own endowment, she proved preservation could save more than buildings; it could restore a city’s future. Consider The Strand Historic District, The Grand 1894 Opera House, Moody Mansion, Ashton Villa, the Tall Ship Elissa and the Galveston Railroad Museum — all here today, due in part to Northen’s vision and commitment.
Earlier this year, the board of Northen’s Endowment entrusted the Galveston and Texas History Center of Rosenberg Library with the family papers Northern had preserved, including letters between her mother and father spanning the decades of their relationship, letters to her grandfather when he was a Civil War prisoner, and business correspondence from her father’s lifetime and from her own years as head of Moody enterprises.
Endowment board members Ed Protz, Bill Rider and Bobby Moody Jr. were confident Northen would want her archives to remain in Galveston and be shared with the public.
Northern left specific instructions in her will for the preservation of her family home at 2618 Broadway; it was to be developed as a museum for future generations, and now more than a million people have toured Moody Mansion.
We can all take a lesson from Northen’s clearly demonstrated respect for things of the past:
• Preserve your family history. Save stories, letters, papers, photos and objects that evoke memories. Treasure them and pass them on.
• Preserve your community’s history. Support preservation as a volunteer, customer, and donor. Galveston Historical Foundation does very good work, but the foundation cannot do it alone. We are all responsible for making certain Galveston remains a community that values its historic buildings and neighborhoods, its history and its unique culture.
Betty Massey lives in Galveston and works as executive director of The Mary Moody Northen Endowment.
