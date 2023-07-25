In its latest money-grab scheme, the Galveston City Council has committed a giant misstep that has far-reaching consequences that could hit us residents directly in our wallets.
This potential catastrophe applies to every property owner in the city who pays National Flood Insurance Program premiums.
The council on May 25 passed Ordinance No. 23-038, the reinforced concrete exemption, solely for the proposed Tiara development to be located at the western end of the seawall.
The council did this without considering its impact on the structural integrity of the building or its violation of Federal Emergency Management Agency’s building codes within high-velocity zones.
The city is now asking the Texas General Land Office to amend the city’s Beach Access and Dune Protection Plan to approve this exemption, which would allow reinforced concrete to be used within 200 feet of the line of vegetation for construction of this multi-million-dollar condo development.
This building practice is not allowed by FEMA.
The agency requires construction practices that reduce safety hazards from wave wash and floating debris to reduce the taxpayers’ outlay when disasters, such as tropical events, occur. Disregarding the requirements for frangible construction materials in such zones puts the city’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program out of compliance with FEMA’s required construction standards.
The city currently enjoys a Community Rating System score of 6 with NFIP, which allows a 20 percent reduction in flood insurance premiums. This rating will be jeopardized should an exemption be allowed for this development.
All islanders might lose the 20 percent discount in flood insurance premiums that we receive now. And you think you pay a lot for flood insurance now.
Wait until FEMA takes back that 20 percent discount.
This conflict with FEMA and the NFIP has not been adequately addressed by the city in its haste to allow development in a high-risk and vulnerable location.
The city is desperate for new revenue and is proving over and over again that it will do just about anything to permit developers to build in vulnerable areas to create tax revenue in the short term.
We all know that it’s a matter of when, not if, another storm will come. Let’s just be realistic about it this time. The city council is asking residents to pay a high price for another luxury high-rise where we all know it doesn’t belong.
Let’s hope the GLO won’t allow it. FEMA won’t and, then, where will we residents be?
