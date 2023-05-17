This — $11 million — is the most recent economic impact of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, in Galveston County.
This figure includes business generated for retailers as well as money toward rent, mortgage, a car payment or utilities that a recipient would not otherwise have because it is directed toward food.
The program is intended to provide access to nutritious food for individuals and families who are struggling financially. It can expand or contract based on the economy. Currently, almost all participants are required to work regardless of the level of their income.
There are a few exemptions including individuals who are pregnant or have a documented disability. Individuals who are single and fully able adults can qualify for the program but are limited to three months every three years unless they meet the current work or work training requirements.
So, it’s a program with built-in accountability that also has an economic impact — that key point should also get your attention.
And what about $6 a day? That is about the cost of a large coffee at Starbucks or a Big Mac meal at McDonald’s. It’s also roughly how much each recipient has per day to eat. Is this enough money to provide a day’s worth of food for yourself or your entire family? It is difficult with just $6 to fill your stomach much less fill it with nutritious food, especially with food prices so high.
And we know the need in Galveston County is great.
“On a monthly basis, the Galveston County Food Bank provides approximately 700,000 pounds of nutritional food to distribution partners located throughout Galveston County,” said Donnie VanAckeren, CEO of Galveston County Food Bank.
“More than 26,000 individuals facing food insecurity rely on these pantries and mobile food fares.”
But we can — and need to — do better. We know that for every one meal a food bank can provide, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can provide nine.
Here are a few ways we can encourage Congress, through the Farm Bill, to strengthen the program’s impact on the economic health and wellbeing of our communities.
Income requirements for eligibility need to increase. Currently, the gross monthly income for a family of three cannot be more than $1,920 a month. If you make slightly more than that or have a used car whose value went up due to inflation, you won’t qualify.
But you are still going to struggle to afford the average price of a two-bedroom apartment in Galveston, which is $1,382, utilities, doctor appointments or a sudden illness or vehicle repair.
Hot, prepared food in grocery stores, which take less time to prepare, should be allowable for purchase. This includes rotisserie chickens.
Populations such as veterans whose disabilities don’t meet high standards for payments and adults who work as unpaid caregivers for parents should not be stuck between difficulties meeting the work requirement and not being able to qualify for the program.
Talk to your elected officials about these ideas and get their attention with the $11 million investment the program already has in your community.
