High quality early childhood education provides a strong foundation for a child’s academic, social and emotional development, playing a pivotal role in determining the trajectory of that child’s life.
High quality programs embrace parental involvement and offer resources that support the child’s learning at home.
High quality programs foster creativity and imagination, stimulate cognitive development, build social and emotional skills, teach self-regulation skills, emphasize language and literacy skills and provide hands-on experiences to build foundational skills for basic math concepts.
These learning experiences prepare a child for a smooth transition to formal schooling.
Moody Early Childhood Center incorporates all these elements in its nationally accredited, Texas Rising Star/4 Star certified, Texas Education Agency recognized early childhood education program.
Research consistently demonstrates that teachers setting high expectations for young learners positively influences their academic performance, self-esteem and overall growth. When high expectations are combined with play-based learning and differentiated instruction, the impact on the student is profound.
Children are more likely to be engaged in their learning experiences, which leads to improved cognitive and social skills. By engaging in purposeful play, students develop a deeper understanding of concepts, problem-solving abilities and communications skills.
Teachers at Moody center have high expectations for their students, beginning with our littlest learners. Creating high expectations for young students lays the foundation for their lifelong learning journey.
We believe in our mission, and we demonstrate our belief every day. “Every Galveston child should have the opportunity to soar!”
When high quality early childhood education is combined with high expectations for even the youngest students, those children are instilled with essential life skills and the confidence that their first answer to a question is “yes, I can!”
Research has proven that children who experience high quality early education are more likely to graduate from high school, and more likely to pursue post-secondary education, leading to better career opportunities.
From their earliest learning experience, students at the center have the opportunity for success grounded in creativity and critical thinking anchored by individualized support.
Every child at the center is special; we report in percentages, but we count our successes by the growth and development of each of our students. Each child’s progress along his or her individual development pathway is what makes our staff come to work every day. High expectations for each child supported by equally high quality education for each child brings results.
Center students who have attended our infant/toddler program through pre-K program for for 4-year-olds are entering kindergarten demonstrating mastery of Kindergarten Readiness skills — 100 percent of the 2023, and 90 percent of the 2022 pre-K 4-year-olds graduating classes were assessed as ready for the move to kindergarten.
Investing in high quality early education is clearly an investment in a brighter future for Galveston’s children.
Karin Miller is the founding executive director of Moody Early Childhood Center.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.