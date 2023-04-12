I am always pleased when someone tells me they’ve read my column.
It is my intention to present material of interest to people who care for children. Hopefully knowledge of how children develop and how human bodies work will help them raise the next generation to be happy and successful.
I have been in the business of caring for children before most readers knew how to read and have experienced massive increases in my knowledge base since medical school. The knowledge of our biology is increasing so fast that there are subspecialists within a subspecialty. No wonder people are confused about what the current facts are.
State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson commented on my column (“Gender identity not always so simple, The Daily News, March 13). In my opinion, she may have looked at this column, but she did not read it.
First, she states that I used the American Society of Pediatrics as a resource (“Gender science being tainted by political activism,” The Daily News, March 31). I never referenced this group as it does not exist. I didn’t even reference the American Academy of Pediatrics, which does exist.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is composed of 67,000 qualified primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists and pediatric surgical specialists dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of infants, children, adolescents and young adults.
This academy reviews the latest research and provides recommendations for practicing pediatricians as well as information for parents based on their review of the latest exploding amount of research on hundreds of topics. It does not suppress debate but encourages it.
The implication that suppression of research is being done so money can be made is worse than “fake” news.
Leo-Wilson also refers to “Dutch studies” as supporting her contentions. However, an article published Feb. 2 by the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine, reviewing the new “20-year” study from Amsterdam’s VUmc Youth Gender Clinic: A Critical Analysis, found the study’s conclusions and “clinical implications” are not supported by the data presented.
Less than 0.7 percent of teens aged 13-17 identify as transgender and public awareness is rapidly increasing. These children need the same level of support, love and social acceptance as those whose gender identity matches their anatomy. Those who identify as transgender are responding to internal factors, hormones and genes. We are just beginning to learn about all these factors. This is just how they are made.
The American Academy of Pediatrics supports transgender children and the medical community that is prepared to help them. It supports policies and laws that promote acceptance of all children without fear of harassment, exclusion or bullying because of gender expression.
Both the Texas Pediatric Society and the Texas Psychological Association are opposed to the bills in Leo-Wilson’s opinion piece because they will cause harm. It is felt that the care should be with the child, the parents and the specialized medical community.
