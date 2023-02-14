Dan Freeman’s latest column is spot-on for economic/demographic analysis but woefully lacking in constitutional understanding and soaked in leftist feel-good bonhomie for the so-called downtrodden of the world (“U.S. can move toward a rational immigration policy,” The Daily News, Feb. 3, 2023).
Freeman is correct that we have a birth shortfall in the United States. China and Europe have even greater deficits in births to deaths, and both face population losses of their own making. The Europeans have embraced Gaia — Mother Earth — and all her acolytes’ foolish anti-human and antigrowth ideas, while the Chinese are paying the price today for their one-child policy of 60 years ago.
Freeman’s solution to the lack of births is to import semi-literate people, largely of Hispanic origin, from the failed countries south of the Rio Grande. No one is fleeing to Mexico in search of economic gain. Failed socialistic actions don’t promote economic growth and safety from endemic violence. You cannot love your enemies into surrender when they are making so much money sending us people and drugs.
Indeed, Mexico has imported its failed drug policy and social unrest into the United States. One need only look at the gang killing in California in late January and similar attacks elsewhere in the country.
It is, therefore, paramount that anyone migrating from south of the Rio Grande is properly vetted for criminal associations and past activity. There ought to be no second chances for narco-terrorists.
Allowing honest people to migrate is rational and urgently needed, but must be conducted in a manner that promotes job growth to replace the 2.6 million men who have not returned to the workforce since 2020. The number to be taken in is less important than the vetting process. Mass migration has worked in the past.
The only caveat I would demand is cultural and linguistic integration, not linguistic and cultural segregation like Quebec practices. English is the language of international business and must be promoted among native born and immigrants.
We must be clearly focused on national matters, not addressing the wrongs of the past and of other countries with foolishness today.
Freeman’s flawed constitutional thinking involves his condemnation and impatience with the legislative process and typical leftist advocacy of unilateral executive action. The last grand attempt at an executive solution to immigration issues was Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals, promulgated by former President Obama. The supposed beneficiaries of the program still languish in legal limbo.
The courts did not allow its end, but the so-called “dreamers” are just waiting for some resolution.
Many of us know “dreamers” and wish we could alleviate their situation, but more lawless executive action will not solve their problem or that of the current group of illegal immigrants. Only when the nation is sick of inaction will the legislative roadblock be dissolved.
In the meantime, it is foolish to advocate more lawlessness to address the demographic and cultural problems associated with immigration, legal or illegal.
Mr. Pelto you did good as always of laying the facts and truth out where the Squirrels didn't have to climb high to nibble, and the Giraffes didn't have to bend low to bite a piece! It is all for nothing though, because the WOKE LEFT wants this country in turmoil and upheaval! They want crime and criminasl running amuck! This is why they quit prosecuting many criminals, and requiring no bail for many more, and the criminals are back on the streets again doing what criminals do before the ink drys on the Offense Reports the police have to file with the Prosecutors.
Many of our school kids can not read, write, and do math at the prescribed levels in this nation because the WOKE LEFT is to busy teaching them about " SEX CHANGING" and "DRAG QUEENS" behind the parents back! Heaven help the parents when they object, because then Comrade Biden and his Motley Crew of Misfits, along with a weaponized Justice Department & FBI swoops in and rough up those complaining and charge them as Domestic Terrorists! Killing the young in the womb, then brainwashing and WOKE PROGRAMMING those who are fortunate enough to make it out of the womb is high on their priority list! So is tearing down our military! They have swallowed the Green Deal lie which Red China has perpetuated, and is effectively using against this nation to perfection! Red China is not interested in going green, they are interested in making SURE AMERICA GOES GREEN!
Reason being they will finally pass us as the most prosperous nation and have the number one economy in the world! The more green America goes ...the richer Red China will get, because they have cornered the market on all the raw material it takes for any nation to go green even though they intend to remain on Fossil Fuel! If Conrade Joe Cool would pull his head out of XI JINPING rear end long enough for JINPING to catch his breath....HE WOULD REALIZE WHAT IS THE OBVIOUS!
Nooooo! Comrade Joe is to busy getting filthy rich by letting Red China have leisure with our secrets, buying up our farm lands, infiltrating our educational institutions with thousands of Chinese Sudents,....many of them spies! However, If he did pull his head out ...he would surely see hundreds of individuals on the Terrorist watch list crossing our borders along with the hundreds of thousands of Illegal Aliens, DRUG CARTELS, PEDOPHILES, OUT-LAWS, CROOKS, which Mexico and other nations have let out of Prisons so they can crash our borders! Yes, but Comrade Joe is only in it for the Benjamin's, Jacksons, and Grant's! America & Americans are of no importance to him or the WOKE-LEFT who covers for and supports him!
