Hurricane season stirs up a lot of emotions in our Gulf Coast community.
Hurricane Alicia. Tropical Storm Allison. Hurricane Rita. Hurricane Ike. Hurricane Harvey. The last two on that list — Ike and Harvey — left lasting impacts.
Three years after we rebuilt from Hurricane Rita, the Gulf Coast was slammed again on Sept. 13, 2008, by Hurricane Ike. Nine years later, Hurricane Harvey. Death and destruction left our community shaken.
The energy sector bore a lot of the storm’s force. Refineries and production facilities in Texas and Louisiana were forced to shut down, which not only affected people’s jobs but caused a ripple effect that disrupted fuel supply chains and sent shockwaves through the national economy. Gasoline prices soared, squeezing the budgets of families and businesses alike.
In response to the billions of dollars spent and the effects the entire United States felt after Hurricane Ike, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered with the Texas General Land Office to deliver the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Statement, or more simply, the Coastal Texas Study.
Given its association with the namesake hurricane, we also call it “the Ike Dike.” The Ike Dike will be a comprehensive solution to the threat of storm surges, including constructing sea walls, levees and gates. This project will not only save lives, but also protect homes, schools, churches and businesses, ensuring our communities are prepared for future storms.
As many of you are keenly aware, I have been at the forefront of the fight for the Ike Dike. I have had numerous meetings with the Army Corps, land office, stakeholders and key lawmakers. I know full well the immediate need for this project.
Government projects, particularly major infrastructure development like this ambitious undertaking, quite literally take an act of Congress.
After Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the corps’ chief of engineers, signed off on the project, I was able to get the Ike Dike officially authorized through the Water Resources Development Act of 2022. As with most of the act’s projects, authorization is a required milestone before Congress will appropriate any dollars.
Now, our next hurdle is to get the project funded.
Earlier this year, as part of the appropriations process for the 2024 fiscal year, I requested $100 million in a federal down payment for the Coastal Spine, another name we use for the Ike Dike. Unfortunately, my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives did not include 2024 federal funding for the Ike Dike.
While this outcome was initially disappointing, the fight to ensure this project is funded doesn’t even come close to stopping here. The meetings will continue with federal policymakers. Setbacks are part of the process, and we will work hard to make this important case.
I referred earlier to the numerous hurdles in our path; we still have many more ahead of us.
I am committed to continuing the fight for this very necessary project because it is not “if there is another storm but when.” The Ike Dike will not only protect our community and the state of Texas from another disaster but the entire nation’s fuel supply.
Our very unique region is the energy capital of the world, a critical national resource that is worth protecting. Even more importantly, it is worth protecting the millions of people, countless homes, schools, churches and jobs on the Gulf Coast.
