In both columns, he derides Donald Trump. I get that. In the second column, he also derides Ron DeSantis. That baffles me.
Like Tillotson, I also read DeSantis’ book, “The Courage to Be Free.” Here is what I learned.
Ron DeSantis graduated with honors from both Yale University and Harvard Law School. At Yale, his senior thesis was on the U.S. Constitution. He also notes that after graduation from two very liberal colleges, he became even more conservative.
After graduation, he voluntarily joined the Navy Judge Advocate General, where he served in Iraq as legal advisor to SEAL Team One. After active duty, he served three terms in the U.S. Congress.
He is now serving his second term as Governor of Florida, where he won reelection in a landslide.
DeSantis is a true conservative who values God, family, the Constitution, freedom and equal opportunity for all. Those are the conservative values that built America and what he wants to conserve.
I’ve seen him interviewed on television. He doesn’t come across as “mad as hell.” I do know he is concerned that the radical left is moving our country in the wrong direction. He cites left-wing identity politics, corporate cronyism and the “woke” agenda that embraces division, entitlement and intimidation.
One statement in his book caught my attention on how he governed: “I placed loyalty to the cause over loyalty to me. I had no desire to be flattered. I wanted people who worked hard and believed in what we were trying to accomplish.”
This is a basic difference between DeSantis and Trump. Trump places loyalty to himself above all. If Trump were loyal to conservative causes, he would bow out of the race.
His continuing in the race guarantees reelection of the worst and most corrupt president of my life.
If Ron DeSantis runs for President, he gets my vote. I think I know Ron DeSantis, but one question remains. Who is Dolph Tillotson?
(1) comment
You knock Dolph for knocking Trump while you knock Trump… thats rich. You used Dolphs position for one reason and that was to pull out your fanboy pompoms for DeSantis.
Hard pass
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.