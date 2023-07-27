Each summer, I travel to Galveston to visit my grandma, Araminta Sorrell, for two or three weeks.
There are so many different and fun things to do in Galveston, like the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and the Gulf.
This summer, I went to the Nia Cultural Center Freedom School for the majority of my visit.
Here are some of my favorite things I did at the Freedom School.
Every day, we arrived at school at around 8 a.m. and ate the breakfast that they serve there from 8 to 8:30.
At 8:30, Harambee began. Harambee is where we sang songs and did chants to uplift us, make us feel good and get us hyped up for the day.
It was super fun because we had danced to the songs they played.
The chants were very catchy.
Harambee was my absolute favorite part of the day and I wished it lasted longer.
Everyone really enjoyed it, the interns and the scholars. The interns were our instructors and scholars were the children that attended there.
After Harambee, we would have read aloud. Read aloud is where scholars and interns would gather in a big half circle and someone would read to us. Sometimes the interns would read the books. Sometimes they brought in someone who would read the books.
They read short books about people who changed the world in some way, like the “ABCs of Black History.”
One of the main reasons Freedom School was so exciting was because of the people there.
The scholars were very nice. They welcomed me when I was new. Some asked me to be friends with them.
They were also very humorous, funny and kind.
The scholars were helpful, nice and funny too.
Everyone there was kind. It was great meeting them.
My second favorite part of Freedom School was lunch. The food there was surprisingly good. They always had something I would eat, even though I’m a very picky eater. I was expecting the food to be really bad, but it was so good.
Talking to my friends during lunch and learning new things about them was terrific.
We could also buy two bags of chips for only $1. They had a good selection of chips, which was nice.
In conclusion, I had a great experience at the Freedom School.
Next summer, I would definitely want to go back and hopefully stay longer.
I made so many friends and hope to see them again next summer.
People who go there seem to be consistent with returning each year and now I see why.
Freedom School was amazing and I plan to come back next summer for more excitement.
