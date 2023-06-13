All of us who read things or listen to things have heard about the pros and cons of our modern age, represented constantly by the invention and development of computers.
Some of us can remember when there was no such thing as a computer. It seems like a long, long time ago.
I think you would agree that the computer age has its pitfalls. I know the parents of teenagers are especially leery of what their children are being exposed to.
I think my perfect example of the good-bad phenomena is the taking of photographs.
Most of the cell phones I’ve seen take pictures, along with their abilities to talk to and text with other people.
They not only take pictures, they take really good pictures. And the creation of those masterpieces requires very little in the way of photographic talent.
Aim and shoot. Achieve success.
You don’t have to know anything about F-stops or good light or any of the myriad of requirements we who studied photography had to learn.
Aim and shoot.
Then what miracle you have achieved is contained somewhere in the guts of that little cell phone.
In order to look at your prize, you have to scroll around to find it.
To show someone else what you’ve shot, you have to hold the phone and scroll.
And scroll and scroll and scroll, with your curious friend getting not just a little impatient.
The result of the search is marvelous to behold. But the search is stultifying.
I, on the other hand, am surrounded by permanent joy. I have pictures that were taken on film and pictures taken with a digital camera.
They got printed on pieces of paper and displayed in frames for all the world to see.
From my virtual throne, the recliner in the living room where I eat and sleep and meditate, I can see a big shelf that’s home to a TV on top, followed by shelves of pictures.
On the first shelf is my favorite picture in the whole world. It’s my great-grandson Emmett, walking on a boardwalk path from his grandmother’s house across the lawn to his great-grandmother’s house.
He is shown only from the back, toddling along. He is precious, his strawberry blond hair shining in the sun.
On one shelf below is the picture of a screech owl. He sat on the arm of a chair in my backyard and posed for me for a very long time.
It is as if he is sitting there saying “Here I am. Take a good look.” This was taken at my former house.
I believe it’s the same screech owl who came inside that house to visit at a later date. He flew in from the living room door and came to sit on my microwave. I went to open the den door to the outside, which was closer.
Then I went to the microwave, enclosed him in my two hands, top and bottom, carried him to the door and waved him goodbye.
I was positive that he knew I was not going to hurt him. He kept very still.
The next tier down is a little girl standing and looking at her dolls under the Christmas tree.
The little girl is about 2 years old and, therefore, the picture was taken 90 years ago.
That little girl is me. I like to look at her, too.
