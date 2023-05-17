I am proud of my father, Ben Raimer. Anyone who has known him knows that he is kind, generous and good to his core.
His life’s mission has been to care for his community and to lift up everyone around him. It is all he has ever done. The newly released “anonymous complaint” highlights a few key things.
There were never any accusations of sexual misconduct. My father is an honorable man. He has never and would never stray from his marriage vows or abuse his power in such a way. I wish we could say the same for all leaders. He is a rare gem.
The university conducted a thorough investigation after this single, anonymous complaint, and no evidence of sexual misconduct was found.
He is generous and hospitable to a fault. Did he invite students over to his house for haircuts?
Yes.
He supported his own way through school doing various odd jobs, including cutting hair. He continued cutting hair for young people for decades as a way to provide a space for mentorship. He even cut my husband’s hair before our wedding.
When medical students were struggling, other faculty would refer them to my father, who would offer fatherly advice, encouragement and sometimes insist that they find a doctor to care for their mental health.
The pressures of medical school are intense. Many students are dealing with the harsh realities of death and disease and it can be difficult not to crack under the weight of it all. Many students have told me they credit my father with not only their careers, but their lives because of his mentorship.
His desire to lift up others applied not just to medical students, but to everyone who entered his orbit — patients, coworkers, community members. If he ever showed favoritism it was always to whoever needed his help the most.
He did host a Christmas party for a Christian group. And when an Islamic student asked for a global health rotation where she could use her Arabic, he went above-and-beyond to set up a global health rotation in Jordan that is still going strong.
When the LGBTQ student group needed an emcee for its Pride event, he volunteered. He was honored at the Juneteenth celebration not once but twice. He has won national awards for his work to prevent child abuse.
He was the only president of the University of Texas Medical Branch to visit all the clinic and hospital sites and talk to staff, because he knew that all of the people, not just those at the top, are the heart of an organization, and good leadership starts with caring about the people.
A list all of the good things he has done for students, patients, the medical branch, Galveston and more across the state would encircle the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.