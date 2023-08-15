Hi Orf, you look worried.

I am worried about our status as a world power and protector of freedom.

Dan Freeman lives in Galveston.

0
1
0
0
0

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

How to stop worrying about Dan Freeman hokum: Don't read it.

Fox News? How about Liberal CNN?

"Expert’s warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins - Analysis by Brad Lendon, CNN January 17, 2023

Seoul, South Korea CNN — As China continues to grow what is already the world’s largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins.

Writing in the January issue of the US Naval Institute’s Proceedings magazine, Sam Tangredi says if history is any lesson, China’s numerical advantage is likely to lead to defeat for the US Navy in any war with China."

Also from CNN:

"US can’t keep up with China’s warship building, Navy Secretary says " February 22, 2023

Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said China “consistently attempts to violate the maritime sovereignty and economic well-being of other nations including our allies in the South China Sea and elsewhere.”

“They got a larger fleet now so they’re deploying that fleet globally,” he said, adding that Washington must upgrade the US fleet in response."

And from the New York Times: Jul 29, 2023

"U.S. Hunts Chinese Malware That Could Disrupt American Military"

Ole Dan picks on FOX News which is okay but ignores that Liberal sources have the same info and take.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription