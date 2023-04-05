Skyrocketing property appraisals have negatively impacted Texans and businesses for over 20 years, and it is time to stop applying bandages and stop the bleeding.
In this session, the chambers have a different approach to providing relief, with the Senate increasing the school exemption and funding compression of rates. The House concurs with compression, is not opposed to increasing the exemption but believes a 5 percent appraisal cap on all real property provides superior, sustainable tax relief.
I agree and unequivocally support the House Bill 2/House Joint Resolution 1.
Numbers don’t lie and reveal caps are better for taxpayers and will not hurt governments. A home valued at $285,120 in 2018 would have increased 38 percent to $393,255 in taxable value over five years, even after annual protests.
The 5 percent cap would have limited the increase by more than 16 percent — to $346,565, a 21. 5 percent increase.
For governments, Truth in Taxation calculations compares current and prior year taxable values to establish a No New Revenue Rate. These rates will “self-correct” the calculation and provide governments with the capacity to fulfill needs without rate increases.
Appraisal cap reductions have been proposed for 20 years, including in 2007 when Sen. Dan Patrick proposed a 3 percent homestead cap is fairer, as every property owner will have protection against increases, thus eliminating objections about caps shifting the tax burden.
Passage will likely spawn a real estate “gold rush” as investors will have protections never before provided. Lowering the cap will not distort the market as total values will be reflected on appraisal rolls — only the taxable value will be lower.
Additionally, when properties sell, values will reset to market. New owners will also benefit from lower caps. An additional side benefit may be smaller central appraisal district budgets with fewer protests, arbitrations and lawsuits likely.
The positive influence HB 2/HJR 1 will have on property owners and the Texas economy is undeniable.
In 2018, Gov. Greg Abbott published a Property Tax Policy Bicentennial Blueprint acknowledging that under “… the current system of property taxation, the tax burden is affected by property appraisals … .” One of his recommendations was to establish a lower revenue cap, and it later acknowledged that property "tax rate relief financed by the Legislature is undermined by appraisal increases … .”
Despite years of efforts by the Legislature, value increases have indeed eroded tax relief. I agree with Abbott that providing substantial property tax relief is necessary. I also believe that in order to be substantial, it must be sustainable, and there are two options — a price-paid basis (putting purchasers in control, such as California’s Proposition 13 in 1978) or lowering the appraisal cap and extending it to all properties as presented by HB-2.
Other options are to eliminate property taxes and adopt a higher sales or income tax. The best interim solution to those is a lower cap.
Revenue caps may be key to lowering taxes, but appraisal caps are the lock. One without the other is useless. Join me — support HB-2/HJR-1.
Cheryl E. Johnson is Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector.
