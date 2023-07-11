Less than two weeks after June 19, 1865, the former enslaved people of Galveston held a Freedmen’s Fancy Ball on July 1, 1865.
The next day, Galveston Mayor Charles Leonard ordered the arrest of the Black promoter of the event for having an event without permission.
The promoter tried to show proof that he had permission from a Union Officer, but the city officials rejected his defense and sent him to jail.
The next day, Union soldiers arrested Leonard.
The Union officer made it clear that the military orders and regulations stood superior to anything and everything the city might think necessary or appropriate.
Two weeks later, a second ball was held by the former enslaved people and Black residents of Galveston at which Black Union soldiers were featured participants.
This information can be found in the book “Juneteenth the Story Behind the Celebration” by Edward Cotham.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 15, during Galveston ArtWalk, we will host “A Tribute to the Troops.”
Save the date and join us for this special program to honor the memory of those soldiers, the Black promoter and residents that hosted the ball. Each year most of the focus around Juneteenth centers on Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and 2,000 Union soldiers.
Granger definitely was in charge, but far more than 2,000 Union soldiers came to Galveston.
Why do we continue to ignore the contributions of the U.S. Colored Troops to bringing and spreading the message of freedom throughout Texas? Including those soldiers does not mean excluding the history of Granger and the 2,000 soldiers.
The U.S. Colored Troops were victors, not victims. Unfortunately, our society has been culturally conditioned to accept a victim narrative for many African Americans.
Our community continues to struggle with anyone who wants to change that narrative. We need to tell the full story and include all of those who fought for freedom and saved our Union.
Why do those in power resist change? Why did the Galveston mayor in 1865 not want the former enslaved to embrace and celebrate freedom? Why was the Black promoter arrested even though he had permission to host the celebration? Will the community of Galveston repeat the mistakes of the past?
As we move forward, we need to be more proactive in telling the full history of our city, state, nation and world. There are many more stories yet to be told. We can be inspired by stories of strength and accomplishment. We can begin the repair work needed to make our communities stronger.
On July 15, we will highlight stories of soldiers that have been left out of the narrative of our U.S. history. We will honor those that came before us in hopes of inspiring us in our current generation to create a future that celebrates all of us.
“What the people want is simple. They want an American as good as its promise”
— Barbara Jordan
Samuel Collins III is a Galveston Certified Tourism Ambassador, local historian and advisor with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
