Telecommunicators work in a secure, restricted entry environment at the Galveston Police Department. Their total focus is on serving the citizens and visitors of Galveston Island around the clock in four 12-hour shifts.
They are there to answer your 911 call and are the first to act in a line of life-saving professionals trained for emergency response.
To become a telecommunicator in the police department, applicants must first take the CritiCall computerized pre-employment dispatch test. After passing, their personal history and background checks are cleared, and an interview is scheduled.
Calls come in for the Galveston police and fire departments, EMS, animal control, Galveston City Marshals, Jamaica Beach, the city Utility Department, wrecker services and, as requested, the power company, gas company and cable company.
The telecommunicators are considered essential personnel and must be on site for disaster preparedness to include hurricanes and major emergencies and events such as Lone Star Rally and Mardi Gras. Last year, they answered 90,162 calls for service.
These men and women, proficient in communication, recall and city map data, demonstrate peak job performance through training and experience. Their quick evaluations and decisions determine non-emergency and emergency situations based on the knowledge they gain from callers.
Giving and taking on information is the determining factor in what is dispatched to law enforcement. They may be online providing lifesaving instructions on CPR until responders arrive or providing comfort to an accident victim. Many scenarios are part of a job demanding organization, details and assessments performed with control and flexibility.
This year’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 9-15, is one of many opportunities to acknowledge the dispatchers in the Galveston Police Department. These civilian employees are an integral part of any public safety agency, and their commitment is an example of public service at its finest.
The department’s telecommunications supervisor has been responding for more than 20 years. She is dedicated, as are all the men and women in the department call center.
For some of you, it may be the most difficult call of your life; but the telecommunicator responding to your need is ready to help.
If you would like to be a part of this organization, we hope you will contact the Galveston Police Department. When called, they answer for you.
