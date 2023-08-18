Twenty-five years ago, Tropical Storm Frances made landfall, and while the immediate effects were seen instantly in property damage, beach erosion and dune decimation, the long-term effects have caused controversy since.
After the devastation in 1998, geotextile tubes, sometimes called Geotubes or “sand socks,” became all the rage, and quickly were installed up and down the Texas coast. Being touted as an alternative to traditional dune construction, they gave beach-front homeowners a sense of security that perhaps they had not received from natural dunes.
Geotextile tubes became so trendy that as a freshman in high school, I conducted a project testing their effectiveness, as compared to natural dunes and hardened structures, to beach and dune preservation. The success of the project soon had me representing Ball High at the state science fair. However, one question I received over and over from judges during the process was — what do you see as the long-term success of geotextile tubes?
Fast forward 10 years and we started to get a glimpse into that answer. After Ike, we saw some cases where homes behind geotextile tubes sustained more damage than those without the “protection” of a geotextile tube.
In fact, the failure of geotextile tubes was seen up and down the Texas coast to such a dramatic extent that the Texas General Land Office began a statewide campaign of removing them, many in complete disrepair, despite some baseless claims that they could last for up to 75 years. This process proved to be harder and more costly than originally assumed.
So why, after 25 years, are we still considering installing geotextile tubes here in Galveston? Are they going to be beneficial for the preservation and restoration of our beaches? Case after case of geotextile tubes built in Texas and around the country have shown that in most instances, the tubes cause increased beach erosion. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers calls geotextile tubes a “Bandaid” compared to natural dunes. The GLO recommends constant beach nourishment to maintain any effectiveness of geotextile tubes, which will put pressure on the city’s already limited budget.
Are they going to be beneficial for our natural environment and wildlife? Recently, we’ve heard council members use the protection of wildlife such as sea turtles to justify the closure of beach access, specifically in front of high-end developments. Research has shown that geotextile tubes limit sea turtles’ ability to dig deep enough in the dunes for safe and successful nesting.
Geotextile tubes are also hardened structures, despite what some here locally may be trying to tell us, and as such, do not have the same normal movements of a natural dune system that is vital to its effective protection of the entire barrier island of which it protects.
So why is the city considering paying for their installation? Many point to a singular case at Beachside Village as a success story, but while ignoring the countless cases of failures, including others here on the island, that seems to be just cherrypicking for justification.
Perhaps rather than pushing this very short-sighted Band-Aid that has proven to be inefficient, we focus on not promoting the development and reconstruction of properties within 200 feet of the dune line, and instead, encourage natural dunes systems designed to protect the entire width of the island and not just the select few.
