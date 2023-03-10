Legislators from both political parties are igniting interest in transparency and creating the opportunity for all lawmakers to protect the people’s right to know. They’re carrying on our state’s legacy of openness.

When the reform-minded 1973 Legislature enacted the Texas Public Information Act, known then as the Open Records Act, it established one of the nation’s strongest transparency laws. This year marks its 50th anniversary. Court rulings and other actions have weakened the law, but as we celebrate open government during Sunshine Month throughout March, let’s rally around the bills Texas legislators have filed this session to fortify the landmark act:

Kelley Shannon is executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, a nonprofit based in Austin.

