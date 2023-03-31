The truth is society has suppressed all internal debate on the validity of its recommended treatments for gender dysphoria. Science is fact-based and uses criticism to validate science. Society uses no-good randomized controlled trials.
Only anecdotal case studies, case reviews, retrospective studies and chart reviews are given — which is not only the lowest form of scientific studies but is the worst quality of science.
The scientific method has been thrown out the door, and children are paying the price.
The American Society of Pediatrics, the American Board of Specialties and universities have allowed science to be corrupted by politics.
Both House Bill 1686 and Senate Bill 625 were written by doctors, and both bills protect children in a very fluid, stressful and changing period of time that we all have to navigate through called adolescence.
Eighteen states have bills, and several states have already passed legislation to prevent harmful experimentation by prohibiting doctors from providing unproven and risky irreversible medical procedures on children struggling with their gender identity.
Several countries in Europe — including Sweden, Finland and the United Kingdom — no longer recommend gender transition surgeries for minors because evidence suggests they do not improve long-term well-being and have not lowered the rate of suicidal ideations.
Dutch studies now refute social transitioning without intense psychological studies and therapy and show the rate of regret of transitioning was found to be higher than the 1 percent to 2 percent initially claimed.
In England, the National Health Services closed Tavistock Clinic because of mounting evidence that puberty blockers and hormone treatments were doing harm to bone growth, brain development, fertility, mineral density and psychological health, as well as the ongoing secondary issues caused by removing healthy body parts.
This industry is a very lucrative one.
These treatments and surgeries require lifelong medical care. As the growth of these clinics has risen, in turn, so has the number of children diagnosed with gender dysphoria, a 70 percent increase last year alone.
Something is clearly going on.
Gender dysphoria, once an extremely rare condition, was a condition affecting mostly prepubescent boys, and almost all tended to grow out of it.
Now the majority are girls who are struggling with an alienation from their bodies, loneliness, comorbidity factors and trauma.
The onset of early puberty at an increasingly earlier age and sexual images bombarding children on the internet also causes confusion.
Transitioning does nothing to solve any of these problems.
Political activism masquerading as science by both the medical community and society has turned children into experimental subjects, placing their health and their families’ well-being at risk.
How you feel at age 11 is not how you feel at age 21. There is a reason why minors can’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and guns. Children have frontal lobes that have not closed, often resulting in regrettable decisions.
They are at a developmental stage where decisions can be easily swayed by adults.
Doctors should “do no harm” and should not be doing permanent things to children when their future is yet to be determined.
Terri Leo-Wilson is state representative for District 23, which includes Galveston County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.