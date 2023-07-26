Aug. 28 marks the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Dr. Martin L King Jr., gave his memorable “I Have a Dream” speech before a crowd of over 250,000 demonstrators.
King had one goal in mind with his speech: He wanted to encourage President John Kennedy to submit a comprehensive civil rights bill to Congress that would end segregation and racial discrimination in public accommodations and facilities.
I am the son and grandson of Baptist ministers and I grew up in the South’s most segregated state — Alabama — during the 1950s and 1960s. I remember watching Alabama’s segregationist Gov. George Wallace on television declaring: “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever.”
In those dark days of Jim Crow segregation, it was against the law for me to use public water fountains, theaters, hospitals, restaurants, restrooms, phone booths, elevators, swimming pools, parks, schools, libraries, bus and train station waiting rooms that were designated as “White Only.”
At the age of 12, I was elected president of the local youth chapter of the NAACP. At that time and now, many African Americans did not support the civil rights movement out of fear and repression.
However, there was a groundswell of young civil rights activists throughout the South who refused to be cowed down by Jim Crow’s segregation.
Sixty years ago, King declared “One day my four little children will live in a nation where they will not be judged by color of their skin but the content of their character.”
And, 60 years later, that day has not arrived because of systemic racism that continues to exist.
Yet, after 403 years of slavery and segregation, we have made tremendous progress in achieving King’s dream of a color-blind society.
But, we must remain woke for the violent and sometimes deadly backlash that comes from racist conservatives who will never accept racial equality and diversity.
Take for instance after President Barack Obama won the White House, members of the Republican Tea Party condemned his election and vowed to hold the line on white supremacy and take back their country. Their only mission for eight years was to Stop Obama by any means necessary.
I’ve watched how Republicans’ presidential campaign slogans evolved over the years from a “Southern Strategy,” to “States Rights,” to the plagiarized “Make America Great Again.”
These racially coded slogans were designed to perpetuate alleged white supremacy and covertly push forward an authoritarian policy to subvert our democracy for a fascist form of government.
Drawing on my lived experience under a Jim Crow regime in Alabama, I believe fascism will make Jim Crow look like an altar boy. But, there’s still time to save our democracy.
Now is the time for the Gen-Z generation to march on Washington and demand Congress pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
I believe the future of our fragile democracy is in the hands of courageous young voters who will not be cowed by the extreme Republicans’ threats of a fascist form of government.
