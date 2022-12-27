This spring, the Galveston Independent School District, under the leadership of Superintendent Jerry Gibson, formed its Galveston Public Schools Hall of Honor committee.
The committee, which is comprised of Ball High School and Central High School graduates, was put together to help facilitate Gibson’s vision to recognize notable individuals and alumni who’ve walked the halls of Galveston public schools.
To that end, the public was asked to nominate any alumni from the two schools in the categories of athletics, humanities, industry and military service who they believed would be a good candidate for the inaugural class of honorees. A nomination period began in the late spring and ended toward the beginning of the summer.
Although we didn’t receive as many nominations as we’d hope, we’re proud to announce the 2022 honorees of the Galveston Public Schools Hall of Honor, who will be recognized officially at a reception Jan. 19 at Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant in Galveston.
Join us in congratulating Charles Brooks, Albert Choate, Ray Dohn Dillon, Ed Mitchell Sr. and Mike Evans, in athletics; Jessie McGuire Dent, Ralph Horace Scull, Clyde Owen Jackson, Sterling Patrick Sr. and Dudley W. Woodard, in humanities; Donny Cleary, Norman “Bubba” Miller, Dr. James Courtney and Emmitt Frances McCoy, in industry; and Col. Rudolph Kobarg, Sgt. William A. Hernandez, Lt. Justin Green Mills and Willian N. Fitzhugh, in military service.
Honorees on this stellar list are all graduates of Ball High School and Central High School, which was the first Black high school in the state of Texas. The rich history of these schools and alumni and their accomplishments has been well documented in books, this newspaper and in numerous publications across this country.
The committee and Galveston ISD have taken this task head-on and will continue to highlight and bring recognition to those alumni who are in a class by themselves and have given back to the Galveston community in their own special ways.
Moving forward, it’s our hope that we will be able to recognize each class at a gala event where the community will be able to join in on the celebration. This year’s class will initially be enshrined on our online platform, which can be found on the district’s website, and the district is also hoping to include their names and likeness in the halls of the new Ball High School, where each inductee will have an individual display for all to see.
In addition, the very first honorees selected in a similar fashion previously by another committee in the early 2000s will also be recognized in the Hall of Honor when the new school is completed. Those are Ann Simmons, Greta Oppe, Doug McLeod and George Mitchell.
We thank each person who nominated someone to be considered, our reception sponsor Johnny Smecca, Island Trophies and the district for its support in bringing this long overdue honor to fruition.
Angela Wilson is president of the Galveston Public Schools Hall of Honor and is a 1989 graduate of Ball High School.
Welcome to the discussion.
