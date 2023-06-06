Lies will eventually come out. But in the meantime, it’s hard to listen to false narratives, and difficult to watch really big financial mistakes.
At the last port meeting, which thankfully I did not attend, the port proclaimed Del Monte, a long-time customer, just up and said it didn’t want to stay in Galveston. So, the port must take immediate advantage of a fourth cruise terminal ahead of schedule and go out for $120 million of bonds with another estimated $100 million of cruise needs following in the near term.
This request is all without having a realistic understanding of the costs of the fourth terminal and knowing Del Monte needs an extension since it has been pushed to another rival port.
This $120 million bond for cruise means there will be no funding for cargo areas — not even the $10.7 million owed to FEMA for taking both insurance and FEMA money. This repayment was to be used to help fill in the west end slip, an area neglected for decades. Instead, almost all of the capital funding goes to the cruise business, which requires updating every decade or so.
It’s hard to generate revenue if a business is not given priority status. When the port had little cruising, and revenues were 98 percent cargo, it would have been a mistake to say cruising doesn’t pay and put all capital projects in cargo facilities.
The lie that abounds now is cargo can’t make money. Most ports are cargo ports and not cruise ports, so the lies only work on people clueless about maritime business.
I was astounded the CEO is already pushing for a fifth cruise terminal. How many cruise terminals does one small island want or need?
Cruise business is very good until it isn’t. Cruise generates lots of cash flow but is also capital-expenditure expensive. Didn’t the COVID pandemic teach the port anything about all the eggs in one very mobile, discretionary business?
According to a port slide, Cruise Terminal 25 enhancements will cost $56.8 million; budget was $25 million. And the port with a 5-2 vote, recently approved awarding contracts worth more than it has in the bank.
The city can’t do that because it violates the charter, but the port believes it can override contracting more capital projects than you have money in the bank.
While I’ve always supported cruise, dependence on any one revenue stream is a mistake. Why the port touts two-thirds of its revenue comes from cruise as a positive outcome is beyond my comprehension.
It’s a mistake to announce ships without signed operating contracts and approve construction without the appropriated funds already approved by the city. It’s inappropriate to send the CEO and CFO — who aren’t engineers and will never operate the passenger equipment — with travel and hotel stays costing $86,000 while asking the city to approve $120 million in bonds all for cruises with another $100 million in cruising needs shortly thereafter.
I’m calling out the lies and telling the gamblers to diversify the maritime businesses and stop pushing all in on cruise.
Ted O’Rourke is a former member of the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees.
