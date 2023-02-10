For the first time in 60 years, the responsibilities and authorities of the Park Board of Trustees have been challenged and changed through recently passed city ordinances and the consideration of a special election to change the city charter.
These steps have left a series of foundational questions that need to be addressed for the park board to operate efficiently.
It is important to seek clarity from the Texas Attorney General out of due diligence so both organizations can be confident they are taking actions founded in legal integrity while honoring the intent of the citizens of Galveston. Galvestonians deserve the due diligence needed to get tourism funding right.
This move is not extreme or unordinary. The city of Galveston solicited an attorney general opinion in 2011 to inform city policy regarding how the Galveston Island Convention Center Hotel Occupancy Tax “trickle down” funds could be used.
The city manager was quoted in The Daily News saying the park board should have solicited an attorney general opinion. It’s surprising that he is now claiming the opposite. Why would anyone not want an attorney general’s opinion unless they are afraid of the answer?
One major question for the attorney general is whether the city can use local ordinances to circumvent state law and city charter to change the way the park board operates.
The park board is in contract negotiations with the city per these ordinances. The park board’s annual budget has been approved.
However, funding for the park board past March 31 will not be secured without the contract. It is impossible to fairly negotiate a contract when funding is being withheld and used as leverage.
State law mandates “three pennies" of the cost of an overnight stay in Galveston be spent on tourism advertising and promotions. The city charter appropriates the full three "pennies" to the park board. However, the recent city ordinances de-appropriate them.
The Texas Tax Code states a “Park Board” may use HOT funds “without further authorization.” This raises another question — once the park board’s budget has been approved, can the city lawfully withhold funds designated to the park board?
These are a few reasons the park board is seeking an attorney general’s opinion. It is needed to provide clarity without the motives of local politicians.
If the park board’s authorities are upheld by the opinion, will the city of Galveston respect it and allow the park board to operate as it was intended to?
Why hastily dismantle the role of a 60-year organization the people of Galveston voted to create? Why partially defund an organization powered by highly restricted visitor-generated tax funds that can only be used for what the park board was created to do?
Why bring uncertainty and instability to an industry that creates 1-in-3 jobs and contributes over 45 percent of the city’s general fund?
We hope this opinion will provide the perspective needed for the city and park board to work together for the island’s residents and visitors. No matter the results, the park board will accept it.
Can the city say the same?
Marty Fluke is chairman of Galveston's Park Board of Trustees.
