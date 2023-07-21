Thanks to Dolph Tillotson for his recent coastal spine project update (“Coastal Texans must pressure Congress for Ike Dike money,” The Daily News, July 12, 2023).
His insights have shed light on where we are and the political obstacles we face.
It’s apparent that political considerations, rather than practical ones, are stalling the approval and funding of this vital project.
His arguments convincingly illustrate the need for this project. However, we must also remember the political realities we grapple with daily.
Certain politicians choose to abandon valuable projects to create a façade of cost-cutting.
While I don’t envision an overnight transformation of the political landscape, it doesn’t mean we are powerless.
Galveston residents have a voice in this matter, and we don’t need to await the nod of some far-off congresswoman to realize the urgency of the coastal spine.
Implement the most crucial part of the coastal spine.
Emulating Port Arthur, we can pool our resources, match the Army Corps of Engineers requirement, and ensure the most critical part of the coastal spine project, the Northside Ring Levee, sees completion within our lifetimes.
Port Arthur has already blazed this trail. It pledged matching funds and, with federal support, built and is building its levee system.
We can replicate this.
We have the 4B sales tax money at our disposal, and we could propose a municipal bond to supplement these funds.
While the prospect of higher taxes may seem unpalatable, there’s an upside: constructing the ring levee would lower our flood insurance rates, compensating for the cost of the bond.
Furthermore it would provide a safer haven during storms, negating the need to flee through Houston to safety.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ike, the memory of 2 feet of muck in my home and business is not one I can easily forget.
For that reason, I strongly urged the Galveston City Council to establish a citizens committee to explore how we can expedite this project. This committee could comprise financial and bond experts, engineers, architects, business owners, city representatives and engaged citizens.
This is just a preliminary list, and we have plenty to discuss.
We need to estimate the total cost of the ring levee, identify the local share mandated by the Corps of Engineers, project potential flood insurance savings, determine the size of the municipal bond needed, calculate the net cost to citizens, assess how much the 4B sales tax could offset and enumerate other potential benefits to Galveston’s quality of life.
More importantly, we need to discuss the overall value of protecting Galveston from rising sea levels.
The next move is ours to make.
We can sit on our hands, holding out hope for a shift in our national politicians’ motivations, or we can actively participate and influence the outcome.
We have the power to encourage our local leaders to prioritize the ring levee to protect Galveston.
So what’s it going to be?
The choice is ours.
Ralph McMorris is a former Galveston city councilman who lives and operates a business on the island.
