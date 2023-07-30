One of the arguments for charter schools is that they give families more choice. Yet Galveston ISD’s contract with Moody Early Childhood Charter School, which serves infants through age 4, prohibits the district from enrolling 3-year-olds at its own island elementary schools.
Thus, Galveston families of 3-year-olds have fewer, not more, choices: Those eligible for publicly funded preschool must attend a charter school. Families who want their children to begin school at the district campus they will eventually attend and where older siblings may already be enrolled, can’t do it.
Public preschool education in Texas is funded differently than for kindergarten and older. The state provides funding only for eligible, mostly low-income, preschoolers and only for a half-day.
School districts and charters must supplement state funding from another source if they want to provide a full day of preschool. For Moody center, that source is GISD. For 120 pre-school students, a typical number at Moody center, the state provides about $500,000 for a half-day, which the district passes to Moody center and then supplements with $500,000 from GISD’s general fund to fund the full school day.
It is true the district would incur additional expenses if it educated 3-year-olds at its own schools. But the district’s fiscal health depends on boosting attendance with as many students as possible, not in deliberately reducing student population. Farming this cohort of students out to the center, losing their state funding, and digging into its own pocket for the extra half-day is costly to GISD.
The impact to Galveston’s taxpayers and low-income families is even greater, though, because the district could partner with Head Start for federal funding for this age group if the Moody contract did not prohibit the district from enrolling them. Head Start already partners with the district for 4-year-olds on its campuses, supplementing state funds with federal funds for almost all expenses not funded by the state, including full-day teacher salaries.
Were the district permitted to enroll 3-year-olds, Head Start, not the district, would provide the supplemental funding for a full day. Moreover, Head Start provides a full-time assistant teacher in every classroom and extra campus and family services.
Because it could not partner with the district for 3-year-old students, Head Start provided funding for them at Moody center. But the center terminated the partnership, leaving Head Start without a local partner for this age group.
Now Head Start has contracted with Pawnee ISD to open a new campus for Galveston 3-year-olds at the Walter Norris Jr. Community Center on Broadway. The families of eligible Galveston 3-year-olds will be able to attend a school district campus, but it will be a Pawnee ISD campus, not a GISD one.
The need for an outside school district to serve Galveston children is an unfortunate consequence of the districts contract with Moody center.
That contract is up for renewal. It should be amended to allow parents of eligible 3-year-olds to attend the district or Moody center.
The district should continue to fund those 3-year-olds who choose to attend Moody center, and it should partner with Head Start to fund and serve those 3-year-olds whose families choose Galveston ISD.
Elizabeth Beeton is a member of the Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees.
