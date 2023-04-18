As a small business owner, I depend on a healthy resident workforce and see it dwindling every day. While workforce challenges are nationwide, Galveston’s difficulties are compounded by high property and insurance costs as well as an affordable inventory of housing.
Small businesses are the backbone of our local economic ecosystem. They diversify our economy, lessening the burden on taxpayers by creating a positive contribution to the tax base including both jobs and tax revenue.
They also create a job multiplier effect, creating jobs in other industries within our community to help support those employees. These spinoff jobs include professions such as teachers, grocers, real estate agents and others.
Since 2010, Galveston has lost an estimated net total of 775 families with children. This sobering statistic has profound consequences to small businesses on the island. Without these families contributing to that healthy resident workforce, businesses face inflated wages and associated spending, complicating competitiveness to others in the market but outside the region.
What can Galveston do? Our community is fortunate to have groups like Vision Galveston working to address issues like this head-on. Vision Galveston was formed in 2018 to define a shared strategic vision for the future of Galveston. Through citizen input, 78 recommendations were formed for new policies, programs and projects.
Since then, Vision Galveston has brought subject matter experts on attainable workforce housing to focus on advancing these recommendations using best practices from other cities where these programs have been implemented and continue to thrive.
Vision Galveston has secured and strategized current and potential funding sources to advance these ideas from thought on paper to tangible results in our community. Now, we need action.
As a fifth generation BOI, I know we are reluctant to risk our ego and embrace outside solutions to our obstacles. Events in Galveston’s past have made us risk-averse, reluctant and cautious. But these same events have also made us extremely resilient and adaptable to change.
Best solutions come when preparation meets opportunity. The strategic framework has been set. Resources and funding have been mobilized. We need brave leaders to push and brave citizens to accept the challenge.
Steven Peña is vice president of Galveston-based Kleen Supply Co.
