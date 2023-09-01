Ten years ago, I wrote a guest column that recommended the community make an investment in renovating Old Central Cultural Center and Courville public school stadium (“Do we have the courage for change?,” The Daily News, Sept. 4, 2013).
This would have been an investment to revitalize the neighborhood surrounding the stadium. I shared the example of the $20 million renovation of William Frantz School in New Orleans.
A few years before that, I took a group from Galveston to visit the Gregory School in Houston. The Gregory School had gone through a $14 million renovation. The Gregory School is part of the Houston Public Library system. Both the Frantz School and Gregory School examples were case studies of what could be done in Galveston.
The Courville stadium renovation will soon be completed, but Old Central is still in need of financial support for a total renovation.
In 2013, I estimated the cost of renovations for Old Central to be $8 million or more based on the Frantz School and Gregory School projects. It could possibly be done cheaper, but it would not offer what the other two locations offer to their respective communities.
In addition to the renovation of Old Central Cultural School, the community should support building a new Galveston International Juneteenth Museum on the vacant lot north of Courville stadium. This site was once home to Booker T. Washington Elementary School. History was torn down and erased. Galveston can now rebuild and educate the public.
A new Galveston International Juneteenth Museum is not in competition with Old Central Cultural Center, but should be seen as a collaboration to create additional spaces to tell the full Galveston, Texas, American and world history story. The community should support existing organizations and a new museum.
As a preservationist and historian, I support renovating Old Central Cultural Center. As we look back, we must also look forward. The community must be proactive in making sure Galveston remains at the center of any Juneteenth narrative. It is not enough to have a couple of exhibitions on the island.
Students from Prairie View A&M University have created 11 museum models that are on display at the Nia Cultural Center Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand Suite 101. The Nia Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
How can you help? Please visit the Nia Cultural Center on The Strand and see the models for yourself. In addition to the individual 3D museum models, the students created a 36-block model of the entire neighborhood to scale with the models. We are asking residents and tourists to vote for their favorite museum design concept.
The time to build is now and the place to build this state-of-the-art international Juneteenth museum is Galveston. Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth and the Juneteenth national holiday will forever be linked to the city.
The community of Galveston should not miss this opportunity to capitalize on this moment.
Sam Collins is a Galveston Certified Tourism Ambassador, local historian and advisor with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
