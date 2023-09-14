Recently, for the first time ever, the Port of Galveston voted to pay for an external auditor to conduct internal control audits.
What are internal control audits? This is an audit that tests internal controls over auditing and financial processes to help ensure regulatory compliance and accuracy in financial statements. Adequate internal controls help prevent fraud, waste, mismanagement and abuse.
To understand why this internal control audit is necessary requires a review of a recently reported material weakness identified in the port’s recording of Hurricane Ike FEMA liabilities. The issue was first discovered by the city’s internal auditor during a review of port assets in 2019.
In 2019, for the port’s 2018 annual audit, the city auditor informed the port that it had a potential $800,000 to $2 million FEMA liability as well as an inaccurate, $8.2 million FEMA receivable. As chairman, I wrote a letter to the board dated in August 2019 on the potential FEMA liability and the need to investigate and record the liability. The board approved an extra $15,000 to our external auditor, RSM, to evaluate the FEMA liability.
The port wrote off the inaccurate, FEMA receivable in full as a prior period adjustment, but the FEMA liability was not reported as RSM, our external auditor, before discussing with staff determined no FEMA liability existed.
A majority of the board did not support allowing the city auditor to continue assessing the liability by interacting with all the parties including the port’s external auditor and the port’s FEMA consultant to definitively define and record this FEMA liability.
On Jan. 10, 2022, port staff received a Texas Department of Emergency Management letter demanding repayment of $10.7 million of FEMA overpayments. The board did not receive this TDEM letter until May 2022.
As a fiduciary trustee, I became concerned because a $10.7 million FEMA liability is material and the port was refinanced in 2021. The external auditor still stated in our annual audits that there were no deficiencies or material weaknesses in our financials or reporting.
As a layperson and non-CPA, I wondered how it was possible that this material liability was not reported in the annual audits as the liability grew to $10.7 million.
I tried to resolve it internally but got absolutely nowhere. I sought information from the port and was told that the cost of the Ike FEMA information would be $20,000. So, I obtained the FEMA information from other public sources. With that public information, I filed a complaint with the Texas State Board of Public Accountants over a year ago seeking answers from CPA experts on complex auditing and reporting questions.
While this investigation is still active, at the Aug. 22 Finance Committee meeting, staff brought forth an RSM letter dated Aug. 11, 2023, acknowledging a material weakness in reporting FEMA liabilities in 2021.
The port staff attached a resolution to the material weakness letter stating that a solution had been implemented for this material weakness before Dec. 31, 2022, which is before the RSM letter date. No explanation was provided for this date discrepancy.
Two very brave city council members have requested an independent auditor to assess the port’s internal controls. The internal control audit will be paid for by the port and overseen by the city for the sake of independence.
This independent financial oversight should reassure everyone that financial accuracy is taken seriously as the port seeks an additional $53 million of debt for Cruise Terminal 25.
Ted O’Rourke is a former chairman of the Wharves Board of Trustees.
