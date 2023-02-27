Among coastal states Texas is unique. The 1959 Texas Open Beaches Act, as well as time-honored common law and tradition in existence since long before 1959, provides that Texas beaches are open to the public. In 2009, Texans voted by a 77 percent to 23 percent margin to enshrine the Open Beaches Act into the Texas Constitution.

Unfortunately, public access to Texas beaches may soon end if legislation filed in Austin passes into law.

David Dewhurst, Garry Mauro and Jerry Patterson are former Texas Land Commissioners.

Noel Spencer

Those 3 know what they are talking about. I wonder what or rather, who is behind our State Senator's proposed legislation. Who does this help ? There is something not right here.

