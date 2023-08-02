In Texas, an estimated 65,000 vehicles are stolen and another 200,000 are burglarized each year.
Most of the vehicles stolen or items stolen from the vehicle had the drivers’ keys left in the ignition or in the vehicle with the doors unlocked and/or the windows open.
This pattern of thefts certainly is prevalent in our great city and throughout Galveston County.
During our department’s monthly CompStat Briefings with my staff (where we analyze and work on preventing/solving crime) it is clear that many of La Marque’s stolen vehicles and thefts, from inside each vehicle, occurred due to keys left inside the vehicle or having the vehicle unlocked and windows open.
Thefts of property from motor vehicles (to include the bed of pickup trucks) have certainly become a booming criminal industry throughout the nation.
Starting in 2009, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Auto Crimes Task Force has aggressively promoted this theme of “Lock your car, take your keys and hide your belongings.”
The days of leaving your windows cracked or open and car doors unlocked, even in your own driveway, certainly is no longer a wise choice. Please remember to make your possessions more difficult to be removed from your car and/or pickup trucks.
Consider passing this information on to your circle of friends and family.
Do not assist a criminal in stealing your car and/or your valuables within your car by leaving your vehicle as a keen target — Lock your car, take your keys and hide your belongings.
