The holidays are supposed to be the time for joyful family celebrations. Unfortunately, this is also a time when family frustrations and conflicts boil to the top and result in domestic violence. Galveston County is not exempt from this increasingly global problem.
“Things are really rough right now,” Michaelle Wormly, of Woman Inc., said. “We are at capacity, and our largely Black and brown victimized clients reveal the ethnic disparities in our community.”
Wormly also points out that inflation is pouring fuel on a burning fire. She notes that the sudden rise in rents, soaring grocery prices and the price of gas is putting excessive pressure on families.
There are no boundaries for the rise in domestic and partner violence this year. Tim Dudley, the leader of GIFT, a new nonprofit in Galveston County, reports that there has been a similar increase in the LGBTQI community. Moreover, he reports that recent issues with rising rents and evictions are revealing housing discrimination. All of these problems are merging and creating more homelessness.
Our region in Texas is not alone. National Data provided by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice noted an 8 percent increase in domestic violence nationally when it began tracking the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021. The United Nations in July reported a global “shadow pandemic of domestic violence” in the Harvard Gazette.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services acknowledges the problems and provides a list of resources for victims and loved ones on its website, citing that the holidays present challenges due to families being at home, lack of contact with others and aggravated by increased financial demands.
All of the members of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition operate programs that shelter the homeless, provide street outreach to the homeless and deliver health or mental health services or other critical needs to our homeless populations.
As of this month, the city of Galveston has the largest amount of federal rental assistance in Galveston. The other nonprofits have limited amounts or have completely run out.
The increased level of domestic violence combined with a lack of shelter space and the end of rapid ways to provide rental assistance is creating serious challenges for those serving the homeless population.
This holiday season, please remember to share with those organizations that help the homeless in our community.
Marsha Wilson Rappaport is the president and chairwoman of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition.
(5) comments
Okay..then how can these people be helped by the general public or an everyday Joe Blow? How & where? Mother Teresa told somebody once ....."You might not be able to feed 100 people, ...then feed one!" One of my mentors said to me once, years ago,....Brother Charles.."DO SOMETHING OR YOU WILL DO NOTHING!"
Note the number of organizations in this article that are quoted as being overwhelmed and wanting additional support. Seems that these organizations are proliferating so tapidly that the funds needed by the homeless and needy are being spent on the employees, supplies and space before it goes to the needy.
Statement like this are not necessary and actually make the article reek of racism - “Things are really rough right now,” Michaelle Wormly, of Woman Inc., said. “We are at capacity, and our largely Black and brown victimized clients reveal the ethnic disparities in our community.”.
Really David. It takes money to do what they do.
"From WOMAN, Inc. and our partners, clients receive rental assistance; housing counseling and search; case management; and enrollment in mainstream benefits. Households may voluntarily participate in the following services: counseling, budgeting and parenting classes; childcare; education; employment assistance; life skills training; substance abuse and mental health treatment; health care; food; transportation and legal services. Project services begin with assessment to determine the type and frequency of service provision and factors that threaten stability. Re-housing and case management begin immediately after enrollment and follow the “housing first” model, under which households from DV shelters will move quickly and directly into housing units. WOMAN, Inc. coordinates services through relationships with community partners"
They do not seek people to help. The people they help are referred to them. They help them regardless of your call of racism. David, who do you want them to help, people referred from emergency DV shelters, or someone else?
"This program is unique for this coastal area: it is the sole effort targeting DV victims that combines long-term housing and supportive services. Galveston County reported 30 ES beds for DV victims but no rapid re-housing. All of our clients who enter our program are literally homeless, referred from emergency DV shelters."
Really Jim, I do not doubt that there are people in need and that these organizations help them.
I do know that these HELPING organizations are the fastest growing cottage inductry in the country for several years.
I do make contributions to several organization that I scrutinize for their % of expenses to services, before I donate.
I do observe that there are many that use these services that appear to have no qualifications.
Seems that human nature is that to gravitate to the path of least resistance. Free stuff is very tempting. The DISABLED PARKING STICKERS and those exiting that car often appear suspicious (I know some abusers).
Please continue the services to those in need! And please stop putting the racist inferences in the reporting and articles.
Thanks for your thoughtful reminder, Ms Rappaport.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.