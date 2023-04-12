I am so underwhelmed that the most photogenic journalist ever is trying to make a comeback from retirement by posing a question that clearly demonstrates that he has never been to the grocery store or to the gas pump, nor has he talked to any officer who has been to the border (“The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly?” The Daily News, March 30).
It’s the poor and underpaid Democratic voters who are most affected by these situations.
They should be angry, not Republicans.
While I realize that even in his retired position as chairman, he undoubtedly still has the power to vaporize us all, I do not believe that The Galveston County Daily News should give up its position of having moved away from the hard left to a more moderate position (which is greatly appreciated by many of us) and to once again be known as the “worthless liberal rag” of times gone by.
Dolph Tillotson’s mere presence on our breakfast table is demonstrable evidence of a move to the left and the past.
His quote, “Life in America has given me more than I expected, so I’d suggest moving cautiously to change fundamental things in fundamental ways.”
I couldn’t agree more.
Does he not realize that what the current administration has been doing since day one is in direct disagreement with what he just said?
Secondarily, none of this is about us. It’s about the future, the kids and the grandkids.
It’s true, most of us worked hard and did OK, but that’s not the point.
You may have noticed that the Biden approach is to create a disaster by violating what Tillotson just said and then months later do something to reverse a small part of it and then point out that things are getting better and cheer about it after Biden caused it in the first place.
His quote, “This eagerness to change the country in radical ways is trending now on the right.”
Wrong! It’s the left doing the changes, such as sending violators right back onto the street to violate again.
I can’t speak for Trump or DeSantis, but I can tell you that the Republicans I know are concerned about where we are headed and would like for us to view ideas for change with an eye toward whether it seems normal or not normal and if it’s not normal to think about it for a while.
The further concern comes from the fact that a couple of years ago, we had relationships with North Korea, Russia and with China that have changed noticeably for the worse.
Individual freedom is eroding quickly, along with the weaponizing of government agencies whereby Donald gets indicted and nobody wants to talk about Hunter Biden.
Television media is unreal and scripted to the point that within minutes of something happening, they all say exactly the same words.
There must be a left-leaning Hotline.
Tillotson is out of touch and apparently has not been reading or watching the news. We’re not in fear, just concerned.
