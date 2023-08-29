I’m impressed with the awareness and knowledge City Attorney Don Glywasky demonstrated in his recent comments about the dangers of data gathering in the Aug. 18 edition of The Daily News.
Most citizens think it’s harmless and besides, I have nothing to hide so what difference does it make? Little do they know the danger of giving governments unfettered control over huge amounts of data. One of many data harvesting companies, X-Mode of Virginia, alone has tracking technology embedded in over 400 apps tracking 25 million devices in the United States and 40 million elsewhere every month.
The Epoch Times reported police in Guandone, China, could identify which phones had Uyghur to Chinese dictionary apps installed to identify who belong to that ethnic minority to imprison and persecute.
In fact, all you have to do is look to China to see how data can be weaponized and used to maintain corrupt power structures and control its citizens. The so called “Social Credit Scoring” used in China and many other countries punishes anyone who criticizes the regime.
For instance, if you question anything on social media or anywhere else, points are taken away and you might not be able to buy that car, be eligible for a nice government apartment or job.
Your ability to travel will be restricted and you won’t be able to shop for groceries in the government stores that have many more choices than the regular ones, nor will you be eligible to bid on that government contract.
The government is using legal loopholes to obtain Americans’ most sensitive and private information without a warrant, subpoena or any other legal process. One of the scariest technologies is biometric data, also known as “facial recognition.” According to the Government Accountability Office, the FBI has over 411 million people in their database and only about 30 million were criminal and civil mugshots. Facial recognition was used to identify suspects on the Jan. 6 so-called insurrection. It was also used to identify Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters who participated in the riots of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. China uses it to track individuals who are deemed “untrustworthy” in their digital profiles and social credit scores using millions of cameras but otherwise are law-abiding citizens.
President Biden’s National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism is calling on the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense to pursue efforts to ensure that domestic terrorists are not employed within our military or law enforcement ranks. It’s easy to see how such a strategy might be tweaked just a little bit to help a ruling party fill the government, military and even schools with partisan loyalists and banish those who are not politically aligned.
The surveillance cameras on the seawall Boulevard proposed by Police Chief Doug Balli might seem reassuring, but I’m not sure I want to take the first step on that “slippery slope.”
Bill Fullen is a former Galveston city council member.
