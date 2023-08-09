While the growth of Black millionaires and a larger Black middle class represent significant achievements, they can also obscure the deeper, systemic issues that continue to affect the broader Black community. The success stories of affluent Black individuals often garner substantial attention and recognition.

However, it is crucial to understand that the struggle for racial equality extends beyond individual economic success and demands collective action and structural reforms. That is why political education in Black America is more important than ever before, which raises a question about the Kerner Report: Why was it ignored?

Corey Irving lives in Texas City.

(2) comments

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

[thumbup] Thanks for another thoughtful article, Mr. Irving. I had heard of the Kerner Report some years ago - it's good to be reminded of it.

The extended title is "KERNER COMMISSION REPORT ON THE CAUSES, EVENTS, AND AFTERMATHS OF THE CIVIL DISORDERS OF 1967".

I well remember the summer of 1967 and the disastrous year of 1968. So much has changed since then, yet so much is exactly the same.

Corey Irving

👍

