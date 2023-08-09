While the growth of Black millionaires and a larger Black middle class represent significant achievements, they can also obscure the deeper, systemic issues that continue to affect the broader Black community. The success stories of affluent Black individuals often garner substantial attention and recognition.
However, it is crucial to understand that the struggle for racial equality extends beyond individual economic success and demands collective action and structural reforms. That is why political education in Black America is more important than ever before, which raises a question about the Kerner Report: Why was it ignored?
The Kerner Report, published in 1968, was a seminal document that pointed out systemic racial discrimination in America. It emphasized that the United States was “moving toward two societies, one black, one white — separate and unequal,” and called for drastic reforms.
Despite the report’s damning evidence of societal and institutional racism, those in positions of power often balked at the enormity and the perceived cost of implementing the recommended reforms. A status quo where privileges and resources were disproportionately available to them was easier to uphold than embracing change that might threaten their position.
Lyndon B. Johnson and the Democrats were worried that pushing for too many changes too fast could jeopardize their chances at the polls. Ultimately, white institutions created the report, and white society was largely comfortable with society as it was. So, white society did not make the needed changes.
Several systemic issues continue to pose significant challenges for many Black Americans. First, racial disparities in education limit opportunities for many Black children and youths. Second, the criminal justice system disproportionately affects Black Americans, with higher rates of incarceration and police violence than other racial groups. Third, economic inequality remains stark.
Why have these grassroots issues still not changed, despite the Black millionaires and larger middle class?
It’s important to recognize that racism is not just a “Black issue.” White America plays a substantial role in perpetuating systemic racism. These can range from unconscious bias and micro-aggressions to overt acts of racial violence and discrimination. For instance, it can manifest in discriminatory housing policies, racial profiling in law enforcement and disparate funding for schools in predominantly Black neighborhoods.
These forms of institutional racism, perpetuated by white America, have far-reaching impacts on the life opportunities and outcomes of Black Americans.
As we address these complex issues, political education emerges as an indispensable tool. An informed, politically active Black community can effectively challenge systemic racism and work toward meaningful change.
Representation in government is crucial for this. However, representation alone is not enough. Elected officials must work to implement policies that directly tackle systemic racism and economic inequality, and Black voters must hold them accountable.
This is only possible through political education.
Political education is not a one-time effort, but a continuous process. Such an approach can drive long-lasting change, ensuring progress in Black America is not confined to the creation of Black millionaires but addresses the root causes of racial inequality.
(2) comments
[thumbup] Thanks for another thoughtful article, Mr. Irving. I had heard of the Kerner Report some years ago - it's good to be reminded of it.
The extended title is "KERNER COMMISSION REPORT ON THE CAUSES, EVENTS, AND AFTERMATHS OF THE CIVIL DISORDERS OF 1967".
I well remember the summer of 1967 and the disastrous year of 1968. So much has changed since then, yet so much is exactly the same.
👍
