As an executive law enforcement officer, I am personally committed to staying aware and informed of critical police incidents nationwide. I consider these events to be both impactful and instructional.
On Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tennessee, there was another occurrence of police misconduct. Police officers assaulted Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. Nichols was hospitalized and died three days later. I have pondered the silence and outrage from certain groups and citizens following Nichols’ death.
At this point, there has been no flood of protests or outcry from the usual outlets. It was bittersweet to see the focus on police misconduct not shift to character assassination as sometimes in the past.
I have not read any reports of Nichols being labeled a thug with a lengthy criminal record. I pray the focus remains steadfast on the egregious conduct of the officers.
Initial reports state five police officers assaulted Nichols, which may have ultimately resulted in his death. The swift termination of five police officers and two Memphis Fire Department personnel following the death of Nichols speaks volumes. The Memphis Police Department terminated Emmit Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith for multiple policy violations captured on footage from their body-worn cameras.
The Shelby County District Attorney released a statement after meeting with Tyre Nichols’ family advising the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation joint investigation of the official misconduct. The Shelby County DA’s office stated the video would be released as soon as feasible without interfering with the ongoing investigation.
Shortly, all will have access to the video of Nichols’ police encounter. We must not excuse or minimize these officers’ actions due to their melanin matching the victim’s. Our response to their actions must not be one of silence.
We must peacefully voice our displeasure and share a message with our leaders and law enforcement regarding our expectations for due process and accountability.
The Nichols family has reportedly viewed the video and described Nichols calling out for his mother while being beaten. Family members describe the video as “horrific.” I am extending my condolences to the Nichols family and his mother for losing her son. I empathized with her pain and anguish as she spoke of her loss during an interview.
I have stopped countless vehicles for traffic violations during my career. The fear and horror I have seen on the faces of young Black males during traffic stops were genuine. I have seen young Black men urinate on themselves in fear of the police.
We don’t talk about it as much as we probably should; some of these young men have been dealing with trauma from police encounters gone wrong. In 2023, we should be past a time when young men must fear a traffic infraction could have deadly consequences.
Police must do a better job of conveying the history of African Americans and police. Understanding the past may be the answer to better community relations. Pass it on.
Editor’s note: The five police officers charged Thursday with murder in Nichols’ death are Black.
Wilmon C. Smith is chief of the Hitchcock Police Department.
