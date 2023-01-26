As an executive law enforcement officer, I am personally committed to staying aware and informed of critical police incidents nationwide. I consider these events to be both impactful and instructional.

On Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tennessee, there was another occurrence of police misconduct. Police officers assaulted Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. Nichols was hospitalized and died three days later. I have pondered the silence and outrage from certain groups and citizens following Nichols’ death.

Wilmon C. Smith is chief of the Hitchcock Police Department.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription