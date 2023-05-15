After reading Dolph Tillotson’s column “Oppose the demolition, but don’t canonize Walter Norris Jr.,” The Daily News, May 1) it appears to me that Tillotson is suffering from a toxic masculinity problem about African American men, even those who are deceased and no longer pose a threat to his fragile ego.
Tillotson begin his illustrious career in the newspaper industry at the age of 19. He worked for his sister Annie Tillotson Land, also a journalist, and her husband Charles Land at the Tuscaloosa News while attending college at the University of Alabama.
Sixty years ago, the University of Alabama reached national and international infamy when Gov. George C. Wallace, a staunch conservative racist, stood in the doorway at the university and refused to allow two African Americans students, Vivian Malone and James Hood, enroll at the all-white university.
However, President John F. Kennedy forced Wallace to step aside and allow the two students to enroll at the university under the protection of armed National Guards.
Tillotson grew up in the state of Alabama and was taught to be a reasonable conservative. In those days most conservatives believed in white superiority and Black inferiority. They were opposed to integration and saw northern-based newspapers complicit with Civil Rights activists who help to discredit Jim Crow segregation.
Fifteen years after Tillotson graduated from the University of Alabama in 1972, he received a warm welcome to Galveston from Les Daughtry Sr., publisher of The Daily News and another Alabamian who shared similar conservative views as he did regarding race relations.
Tillotson retired after a career spanning more than 50 years in the newspaper business. For his longevity and dedicated service, he received many honors and praises from his peers. Tillotson was also voted into the University of Alabama Communication Hall of Frame and the Texas Newspaper Foundation Hall of Fame. That’s wonderful.
But, all of his accolades in journalism and success in family life cannot wash away the red stains on his hands left from the mistreatment of prominent Black peoples in Galveston and Galveston County.
Here’s a short list of African American who were both victims and survivors of Tillotson’s biased journalistic pen: Robert Stanton, Doug Matthews, Walter Norris Jr., Gerald Burks, Wayne Johnson, Don Brooks, Ann Simmons, Ada McCloud and The Rev. James Thomas.
Tillotson’s latest slap in the face to the Black community came a few weeks ago when he tried to convince the Black community to not canonize Walter Norris Jr. Apparently he doesn’t want Norris sitting beside Mother Teresa in sainthood. This was his idea and not the Black community.
Tillotson is 73 years old and the sun is going down in his life. Now is the time for him to take control of his inflated and fragile ego and apologize to all the people he has harmed and hurt in the Black community over his long career as a journalist.
I believe Tillotson’s greatest honor in journalism is within his ability to repair the racial fault that he created at The Daily News.
Finally, Tillotson needs to let Walter Norris Jr. rest in peace.
Tarris Woods is founder and president of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and former City Councilman in District 1.
(4) comments
Anger management much? Just a thought.
You have so polluted your opposition to Tillotson with your personal attacks which have little or nothing to do with your original complaint that its been reduced to a toxic rant.
Heck, Im embarrassed for you!
Who is writing these articles for Mr. Woods ?
Wow, Dolph. You've been exposed as a racist, a white supremacist , and probably are also a homophobe and a misogynist. How humiliating this must be , especially for a Democrat. Does that mean Biden was referring to people like you when he spoke at Howard University. Hell man, next thing you know you'll be accuse of being a .....Republican....
Cheap shot ,Mr Woods. You should be embarrassed, but thanks for the opportunity to show Democrats how conservatives feel when they use the same tactics to try and silence their opponents.
