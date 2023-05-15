After reading Dolph Tillotson’s column “Oppose the demolition, but don’t canonize Walter Norris Jr.,” The Daily News, May 1) it appears to me that Tillotson is suffering from a toxic masculinity problem about African American men, even those who are deceased and no longer pose a threat to his fragile ego.

Tillotson begin his illustrious career in the newspaper industry at the age of 19. He worked for his sister Annie Tillotson Land, also a journalist, and her husband Charles Land at the Tuscaloosa News while attending college at the University of Alabama.

Tarris Woods is founder and president of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and former City Councilman in District 1.

C. Patterson

Anger management much? Just a thought.

You have so polluted your opposition to Tillotson with your personal attacks which have little or nothing to do with your original complaint that its been reduced to a toxic rant.

Heck, Im embarrassed for you!

Noel Spencer

Who is writing these articles for Mr. Woods ?

Pete Nanos

Wow, Dolph. You've been exposed as a racist, a white supremacist , and probably are also a homophobe and a misogynist. How humiliating this must be , especially for a Democrat. Does that mean Biden was referring to people like you when he spoke at Howard University. Hell man, next thing you know you'll be accuse of being a .....Republican....

Pete Nanos

Cheap shot ,Mr Woods. You should be embarrassed, but thanks for the opportunity to show Democrats how conservatives feel when they use the same tactics to try and silence their opponents.

