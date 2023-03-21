As the auditing firm tasked with conducting the Park Board of Trustees’ third-party audit, and a CPA who has been in the profession for more than 40 years, I believe the recent claims made about the park board’s bookkeeping are a bit of a stretch.
For example, we don’t believe the park board miscalculated its net position but restated beginning net position for fiscal year 2021, as a result of changes in the way hotel occupancy tax revenue was accrued.
Restating net position as issues are identified is not uncommon and we believe shows transparency and an effort to present accurate financial information.
It is our understanding the city also issued a restatement of its net position for its fiduciary funds in fiscal year 2021.
Additionally, while finalizing the park board’s fiscal year 2021 financial statements, we (Ham, Langston & Brezina) omitted a column from a formula causing the total column in the proprietary funds statement to be incorrect.
The individual fund statements were correct, but missing the total was most unfortunate and every accountant’s worst nightmare and certainly not the fault of park board staff. In advanced technical accounting terms, these are called boo-boos and unfortunately, we made a few.
As evidenced by our audit opinions it is our estimation the park board properly tracks and reports its revenue and expenses.
The chief financial officer of the park board has been working closely with city staff and has provided explanations for several of the questions posed by the city manager and as we conclude the fiscal year 2022 audited financial statements, we are working closely with park board and city staff to implement the suggestions of the city manager.
We welcome the input and, I believe, this is the first time we have received any from the city. We and park board staff look forward to a cohesive and consistent reporting process.
As a governmental entity, the park board is required to have an external financial audit conducted by an independent third-party CPA every year. We did issue an unqualified or unmodified (clean) opinion as a result of our fiscal year 2021 audit and we stand by that opinion.
We appreciate park board staff’s professionalism and courtesy during the audit process, and we apologize for any part we played in bringing negative attention to the park board and the staff. It was not intentional.
We hope the public will continue to have confidence in the park board and the audit reports we have issued.
William C. Ansell is a certified public accountant with the Houston-based firm Ham, Langston & Brezina.
