I’ve worked for Moody Early Childhood Center for five years and now hold the position of senior director.
My staff and I are often the first people families meet when they inquire about enrolling their infant, toddler or pre-K child in our center. We deal with the paperwork required to register a student, access scholarship funds and settle the little learner into the appropriate classroom.
I know that is important and necessary work.
However, it’s when I learn the “back story” of families that I realize just how important that work really is.
Take the story of the single mom, bravely leaving an abusive relationship with two very young daughters in tow.
She writes: “I was left without much hope as a single mother of two without many resources … . After applying, I was able to get the girls enrolled with the scholarship program and I was able to return to college … .
“I am truly thankful my kids are getting the best education on the Island … .”
Or the story of the mom and dad who were reluctant to enroll their 2-year-old in school just yet.
The mom writes: “I’m so happy I’ve chosen MECC to care for the most precious jewel — the most beautiful blessing I have in my life … . Every morning we bring him to school … . He takes off running down the hall to visit his former teacher and then he is off to his homeroom class … . He loves learning every single day. Thank you MECC!”
And finally, the parents, both Galveston ISD teachers, who have enrolled their three children. Each child has a success story that warms my hear — the 2-year-olds who are counting in Spanish; the couple’s youngest daughter who required physical therapy as she learned to walk and the PT who worked with her on campus during the day; the older daughter, “a very strong-willed child” and the collaborative behavior management strategies that the center’s classroom teachers shared with the parents.
They write: “Our children have always been showered with love from everyone on staff, and we feel supported and valued as parents as well … . We are grateful for the wonderful education our children are receiving and believe that Galveston is very fortunate to have this school on our island.”
It is the students and families that are the heart of Moody Early Childhood Center, and the reason my colleagues and I come to work each day. All of us at the center feel blessed to be doing the work of educating Galveston’s young children, offering them the opportunity to soar.
Irazema Garcia is senior director of Moody Early Childhood Center.
Great story. Thanks for sharing.
