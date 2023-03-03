The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County will host its 11th annual Casino for a Cause on March 25 at the Roof Garden on The Strand in Galveston.
Honorees are Constable Jimmy Fullen and The Bouvier Family Foundation. Fullen and the foundation have been huge supporters of the agency over the years.
The Resource and Crisis Center is the sole dual agency in Galveston County, providing life-saving services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking.
The center provides victims with protective orders, therapeutic services, psychiatric and medication management, medical and legal accompaniment, case management, daycare, workforce training and educational assistance.
It has a shelter that houses up to 55 clients and provides all available services to shelter clients and to non-residential clients. The center does not have a waiting list for psychiatry or therapy.
The agency also operates a 24/7 hotline for victims in crisis at 409-765-7233. In 2022, the agency provided services to 1,139 clients, of which one-third were children.
The mission of the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County is to promote the safety, well-being and best interests of victims of family violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking and to advocate for the prevention of such crimes.
The agency educates on prevention methods throughout Galveston County. It is the on-call 24/7 Domestic Assault Response Team and Sexual Assault Response Team in the county and will arrive within 60 minutes at area hospitals to advocate for victims as they have exams.
Executive Director Cecily Henderson works closely with the board of directors to make decisions that impact strategy, operations and the financial success of the agency.
Henderson directs a staff of 80 employees, of which 40 are resale employees who run the center’s four stores located in Galveston, La Marque and League City.
If you are interested in attending Casino for a Cause, please contact lballi@rccgc.org or call 409-572-9641.
It is only by working together that we can break the cycle of violence in our community.
Amber Jinkins is finance manager of the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.
